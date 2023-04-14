President Joe Biden makes a speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 12, 2023. Biden will be visiting his ancestral home in Ireland. Photo by Ulster University/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will make several stops near the hometown of his great-great-great-grandfather before giving a national address to conclude his four-day visit to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. The president, whose Irish roots can be traced back to Ballina and Louth, plans to fly to Mayo in the western part of the country, where the Biden family patriarch, Edward Blewitt, packed his bags and left for Scranton, Penn., in the mid-1800s. Advertisement

Biden is first set to make an appearance at the Sanctuary of our Lady of Knock before traveling to Apparition Chapel for a short private prayer service.

The president will also receive a ceremonial stone from the wall of the parish church -- where a miracle is believed to have happened in 1879 -- as a symbol of hope.

Biden will visit Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar in the afternoon, where he plans to honor his late son Beau -- the former Delaware Attorney General who died from brain cancer in 2015.

Biden visited the site as vice president in 2017 when the hospice center complex first broke ground. He planned to meet with his cousin, Laurita Blewitt, who works there as a fundraiser.

Later in the day, Biden will also visit North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Center in Crossmolina, where he plans to research his family history.

Biden also plans to deliver a speech outside Saint Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on Thursday evening.

Road closures and other tactical preparations were being made by local authorities in anticipation of Biden's arrival.

Following his evening address, Biden will make one last stop in Dublin before flying back to the United States around midnight aboard Air Force One.

The president arrived in the country Tuesday, and has made numerous stops in Belfast, Louth, and Dublin ahead of his final stop in Mayo Friday.

A day earlier, in a speech before the Irish Parliament, Biden thanked the country for its involvement in the Ukraine war, while touting a deepening alliance.

"Today, I'd like to reflect on the enduring strength of the connections between Ireland and the United States, a partnership for the ages," Biden said

Biden's visit comes after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar came to the White House on St. Patrick's Day last month for a meeting that was intended to highlight a strengthening partnership on the world stage.

The official anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement took place Monday.

The 1998 settlement established Ireland as an independent state and brought peace to Northern Ireland after several decades of political violence left at least 3,500 people dead.

The U.S. played a pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire, with then-President Bill Clinton appointing Senator George Mitchell to lead negotiations between the British and Irish governments, which led to para-military groups laying down their weapons and the establishment of peaceful democracy in Northern Ireland.