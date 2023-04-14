Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 14, 2023 / 8:32 AM

Biden to visit ancestral home in Ireland to wrap up 4-day trip

President will fly back to U.S. around midnight after whirlwind day

By A.L. Lee
President Joe Biden makes a speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 12, 2023. Biden will be visiting his ancestral home in Ireland. Photo by Ulster University/UPI
President Joe Biden makes a speech at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland on April 12, 2023. Biden will be visiting his ancestral home in Ireland. Photo by Ulster University/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will make several stops near the hometown of his great-great-great-grandfather before giving a national address to conclude his four-day visit to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The president, whose Irish roots can be traced back to Ballina and Louth, plans to fly to Mayo in the western part of the country, where the Biden family patriarch, Edward Blewitt, packed his bags and left for Scranton, Penn., in the mid-1800s.

Advertisement

Biden is first set to make an appearance at the Sanctuary of our Lady of Knock before traveling to Apparition Chapel for a short private prayer service.

The president will also receive a ceremonial stone from the wall of the parish church -- where a miracle is believed to have happened in 1879 -- as a symbol of hope.

RELATED President Joe Biden praises Ireland's support for Ukraine in speech to its parliament

Biden will visit Mayo Roscommon Hospice in Castlebar in the afternoon, where he plans to honor his late son Beau -- the former Delaware Attorney General who died from brain cancer in 2015.

Biden visited the site as vice president in 2017 when the hospice center complex first broke ground. He planned to meet with his cousin, Laurita Blewitt, who works there as a fundraiser.

Advertisement

Later in the day, Biden will also visit North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Center in Crossmolina, where he plans to research his family history.

RELATED Joe Biden urges Northern Ireland to restore Stormont Assembly

Biden also plans to deliver a speech outside Saint Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on Thursday evening.

Road closures and other tactical preparations were being made by local authorities in anticipation of Biden's arrival.

Following his evening address, Biden will make one last stop in Dublin before flying back to the United States around midnight aboard Air Force One.

RELATED Northern Ireland police warn of possible terror attacks ahead of peace deal anniversary

The president arrived in the country Tuesday, and has made numerous stops in Belfast, Louth, and Dublin ahead of his final stop in Mayo Friday.

A day earlier, in a speech before the Irish Parliament, Biden thanked the country for its involvement in the Ukraine war, while touting a deepening alliance.

"Today, I'd like to reflect on the enduring strength of the connections between Ireland and the United States, a partnership for the ages," Biden said

RELATED Washington events celebrate, reaffirm shared bond between U.S., Ireland

Biden's visit comes after Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar came to the White House on St. Patrick's Day last month for a meeting that was intended to highlight a strengthening partnership on the world stage.

Advertisement

The official anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement took place Monday.

The 1998 settlement established Ireland as an independent state and brought peace to Northern Ireland after several decades of political violence left at least 3,500 people dead.

The U.S. played a pivotal role in brokering the ceasefire, with then-President Bill Clinton appointing Senator George Mitchell to lead negotiations between the British and Irish governments, which led to para-military groups laying down their weapons and the establishment of peaceful democracy in Northern Ireland.

Latest Headlines

Officials warn of asbestos in debris from Indiana plastic recycling plant fire
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Officials warn of asbestos in debris from Indiana plastic recycling plant fire
April 14 (UPI) -- Public schools in Richmond, Ind. remained closed Friday and 2,000 people evacuated from their homes near a plastics recycling facility that went up in flames on Tuesday.
Ash from Russian volcano forces flights cancelations in Alaska
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ash from Russian volcano forces flights cancelations in Alaska
April 14 (UPI) -- Airline carriers canceled scores of flights around Alaska on Thursday as ash clouds from a far eastern Russian volcano made its way across the International Date Line.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs six-week abortion ban into law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs six-week abortion ban into law
April 14 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law legislation Thursday night to ban abortion after the sixth week of a pregnancy.
Missouri issues emergency rule greatly restricting gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Missouri issues emergency rule greatly restricting gender-affirming care
April 14 (UPI) -- Missouri's Republican attorney general, Andrew Bailey, has issued emergency regulations that ban gender-affirming healthcare unless specific and strict requirements are met.
Former Art Institute worker pleads guilty to $2M embezzlement scheme
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Former Art Institute worker pleads guilty to $2M embezzlement scheme
April 14 (UPI) -- A former worker at the Art Institute in Chicago has pleaded guilty to carrying out a $2 million embezzlement scheme.
Biden administration grants $520M to stop evictions
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden administration grants $520M to stop evictions
April 13 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has announced it has awarded more than $520 million in grants to help renters facing eviction stay housed.
FBI launches app allowing users to help find stolen art
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI launches app allowing users to help find stolen art
April 13 (UPI) -- The FBI has launched an app for smartphones that allows users to help federal law enforcement track down stolen artwork.
Police: Ex-child TV star Drake Bell found safe
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police: Ex-child TV star Drake Bell found safe
April 13 (UPI) -- Former child television star Drake Bell was found safe Thursday, authorities in Florida said, after announcing that officers were looking for him and that he was considered "missing and endangered."
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
April 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday expressed its disappointment in China's decision to uphold a death sentence for Mark Swidan, an American first jailed in 2012.
Biden administration announces $300 million to rebuild bridges
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden administration announces $300 million to rebuild bridges
April 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce a $300 million federal investment to rebuild aging bridges in eight states and the nation's capital.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit
Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit
Arizona House expels Rep. Liz Harris for violation of ethics rules
Arizona House expels Rep. Liz Harris for violation of ethics rules
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement