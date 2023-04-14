Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 14, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Gas prices continue to rise, but demand so far is holding up

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Many western states are posting gas prices above the $4 mark and some Midwest states are close behind, though it's unlikely that prices will return to last year's high of $5 per gallon. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Many western states are posting gas prices above the $4 mark and some Midwest states are close behind, though it's unlikely that prices will return to last year's high of $5 per gallon. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Despite emerging concerns about the health of the global economy, retail gasoline prices continue to rise, but remain well below year-ago levels, data released Friday show.

Motor club AAA listed a national average retail price of $3.66 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline for Friday, up 8 cents per gallon from week-ago levels and 20 cents higher than this time last month.

Advertisement

The trend is mirroring recent trajectory for the price of oil. The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, was trading around $86 per barrel on Friday, a good $10 higher than month-ago levels.

"When the cost of crude oil crosses the $80 a barrel mark, that puts a lot of upward pressure on what we pay at the pump," said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for the motor club.

RELATED First-time jobless claims increase to 239,000

Gross added that drivers should continue to see the price at the pump increase unless crude oil prices move lower because oil, along with state taxes and transportation costs, accounts for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump.

Recent data, meanwhile, shows some tolerance to higher prices. The Energy Information Administration, the Energy Department's data cruncher, reported that the total amount of refined petroleum products sent to the market was up 0.7% from last year.

Advertisement

Analysts use that data point as a proxy for total demand. Total gasoline supplied to the market is up 5.5% from the same period last year. Economists at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said in their market report for April, meanwhile, that demand should be robust through the rest of the summer.

RELATED Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends

That could easily put $4 per gallon in play. Illinois is already at $4.07 on average, while Michigan is posting a $3.70 average for Friday. Western states are all in the $4 range, though higher state taxes keep prices there above the national average.

It's unlikely, however, that prices will return to last year's high-water mark of around $5 per gallon. Prices now are about 40 cents higher than this time last year and EIA expects a full-year average of only $3.42 per gallon.

RELATED IMF sees rough economic road ahead

Latest Headlines

Officials warn of asbestos in debris from Indiana plastic recycling plant fire
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Officials warn of asbestos in debris from Indiana plastic recycling plant fire
April 14 (UPI) -- Public schools in Richmond, Ind. remained closed Friday and 2,000 people evacuated from their homes near a plastics recycling facility that went up in flames on Tuesday.
Biden to visit ancestral home in Ireland to wrap up 4-day trip
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to visit ancestral home in Ireland to wrap up 4-day trip
April 14 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will make several stops near the hometown of his great-great-great-grandfather before giving a speech to conclude a four-day visit to Ireland on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Ash from Russian volcano forces flights cancellations in Alaska
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ash from Russian volcano forces flights cancellations in Alaska
April 14 (UPI) -- Airline carriers canceled scores of flights around Alaska as ash clouds from a far eastern Russian volcano made its way across the International Date Line.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs six-week abortion ban into law
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs six-week abortion ban into law
April 14 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a ban on abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy.
Missouri issues emergency rule greatly restricting gender-affirming care
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Missouri issues emergency rule greatly restricting gender-affirming care
April 14 (UPI) -- Missouri's Republican attorney general, Andrew Bailey, has issued emergency regulations that ban gender-affirming healthcare unless specific and strict requirements are met.
Former Art Institute worker pleads guilty to $2M embezzlement scheme
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Former Art Institute worker pleads guilty to $2M embezzlement scheme
April 14 (UPI) -- A former worker at the Art Institute in Chicago has pleaded guilty to carrying out a $2 million embezzlement scheme.
Biden administration grants $520M to stop evictions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden administration grants $520M to stop evictions
April 13 (UPI) -- The administration of President Joe Biden has announced it has awarded more than $520 million in grants to help renters facing eviction stay housed.
FBI launches app allowing users to help find stolen art
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
FBI launches app allowing users to help find stolen art
April 13 (UPI) -- The FBI has launched an app for smartphones that allows users to help federal law enforcement track down stolen artwork.
Police: Ex-child TV star Drake Bell found safe
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police: Ex-child TV star Drake Bell found safe
April 13 (UPI) -- Former child television star Drake Bell was found safe Thursday, authorities in Florida said, after announcing that officers were looking for him and that he was considered "missing and endangered."
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
April 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday expressed its disappointment in China's decision to uphold a death sentence for Mark Swidan, an American first jailed in 2012.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Tech business owner arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
U.S. 'disappointed' in China's decision to uphold death sentence for American
Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit
Donald Trump wraps up second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
FBI arrests Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in classified intel leak probe
Hundreds take shelter as South Florida flooding closes airport, schools, roads
Hundreds take shelter as South Florida flooding closes airport, schools, roads
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement