Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts National Guardsman accused of illegally possessing classified material and sharing them online, made his first court appearance Friday after being arrested at his home by authorities (pictured) a day earlier. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 14 (UPI) -- The alleged suspect in the recent leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents was charged in court Friday. In his first judicial appearance, Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was told by Judge David Hennessy that he is being charged with possessing classified national security documents. Advertisement

The FBI arrested Teixeira Thursday in the leak of the classified national security material.

According to the criminal complaint used in court Friday, the charges against Teixeira are unauthorized retention and transmission of national defense information, and willful removal and retention of classified documents or material.

According to an FBI affidavit filed with the court in Boston, there is probable cause to believe Teixiera committed the crime of obtaining copies of the classified documents. That carries a prison sentence of not more than 10 years.

The affidavit also states anyone who willfully communicates or transmits those documents can get up to 10 years in prison.

Teixeira appeared in court in handcuffs, wearing a beige smock and pants and a black T-shirt. Three people were on the bench in the courtroom's front row reserved for relatives of the defendant.

The leaked government and national security documents detailing information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive national security topics originally were discovered posted on gaming site Discord and allegedly were shared by Teixiera with other gamers.

Advertisement

The documents came to widespread online attention last week.

Teixeira's next court appearance is set for Wednesday.