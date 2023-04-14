Watchdog group urges Justice Department to probe gifts to Clarence Thomas

A watchdog organization urged the Justice Department to investigate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after it was recently revealed that he received thousands of dollars in gifts from a billionaire donor. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department and the Supreme Court should investigate Justice Clarence Thomas for failing to disclose gifts and property sales to billionaire donor Harlan Crow, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics said Friday. In a complaint to the Justice Department and Chief Justice John Roberts, CREW said that Thomas's failure to disclose his travel and gifts may violate the Ethics in Government Act. Specifically, they said, Thomas's travel on private jet would not qualify for an exemption. Advertisement

"Justice Thomas's acceptance of and failure to disclose these repeated, lavish gifts and shocking real estate sales not only undermines public trust in his ability to serve impartially on the Court, it undermines confidence in the Supreme Court as an institution," CREW President Noah Bookbinder said in a statement.

A report from ProPublica last week detailed 20 years of trips aboard luxury yachts and private jets taken by Thomas and wife, Virginia, paid for by Crow, a real estate developer from Dallas and a mega-donor to conservative political causes.

Thomas said he was advised early in his tenure on the Supreme Court that the friendship between he and Crow was aboveboard. Thomas and his wife once flew to Indonesia on Crow's private jet, followed by a nine-day trip aboard his 162-foot private yacht.

Another report from Thursday says Crow purchased Thomas's childhood home for the purpose of preserving it as a potential museum site honoring Thomas.

"Early in my tenure at the court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the court, was not reportable," Thomas said in a statement.

The 1978 Ethics and Government Act requires Supreme Court justices to file financial disclosure reports on an annual basis.

Last month, the court enacted stricter requirements and conditions governing those disclosure reports, related to things such as gifts, free hotel stays, and other hospitality.

"The Supreme Court has the final say on every legal case in America, so every justice must have the highest ethical standards to serve," Bookbinder said. "Justice Thomas appears to have failed to uphold those standards and needs to be investigated immediately."