A man looks at a hiring sign reading 'Join our team' displayed on a Chipotle restaurant window in a strip mall in Los Angeles, on May 11, 2022. The Labor Department said unemployment claims for last week increased to 239,000. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

April 13 (UPI) -- Workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time increased to 239,000 for the week ending April 8, according to Labor Department statistics released Thursday. The seasonally adjusted filing total for unemployment insurance for the week ending April 8 was the fourth-highest total of the year. Initial jobless filings reached a 2023 high of 247,000 for the week ending March 18. That fell to 246,000 for the week ending March 25. Advertisement

First-time jobless claims tumbled to 228,000 for the week ending April 1 before jumping back up to the new total.

The unemployment filing increase is a possible indication of a cooling economy, something the Federal Reserve had sought to bring down inflation. The rise is 11,000 more than the 228,000 that filed for jobless benefits the week before.

The four-week moving average for initial unemployment claims increased to 240,000, up 2,250 from the previous week's unrevised average of 237,750. The Labor Department said it was the highest level for this average since Nov. 20, 2021, when it was 249,250.

Those filing for unemployment benefits overall for the week ending April 1 decreased to 1.81 million, down 13,000 from the 1.823 million the week before. The four-week moving average of overall weekly unemployment filings over the same period was 1,813,500, an increase from 1.804 million the week before. This is the highest level for this average since November 13, 2021, when it was 2,007,000.