The Arizona House of Representatives voted to expel Republican Rep. Liz Harris for ethics violations after an investigation found she pressured a witness to give false testimony about the state's 2020 and 2022 elections. Screen capture/ABC 15 Arizona

April 13 (UPI) -- The Arizona House ousted a Republican lawmaker Wednesday after an ethics investigation found a witness was pressured to give false testimony that pushed various conspiracy theories in an attempt to overturn the results of two state elections. Rep. Liz Harris was expelled after a 46-13 vote, which was more than two-thirds majority of the Republican-controlled assembly that was needed to remove her from office. Advertisement

The ouster came a day after a House ethics committee issued a report that concluded Harris had "committed disorderly behavior" while harming "the institutional integrity of the House" by arranging the testimony of Jacqueline Breger, an insurance agent she invited to speak before a joint legislative hearing on the 2020 and 2022 elections.

After the vote, Harris told reporters outside the Capitol that "I stand for honesty and integrity ... The report is a lie."

The investigation into the freshman lawmaker from the Phoenix suburbs was launched immediately following the Feb. 23 hearing, which brought together the Senate Elections Committee and the Municipal Oversight & Elections Committee, of which Harris was also a member.

The ethics investigation later found that Breger lied during her testimony in an attempt to implicate Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs and other officials for "bribes and infiltration" by Mexican drug cartels, which had likely affected the outcome of the last two state ballots.

During testimony, Breger also accused the Mormon Church of controlling government policy while carrying out money laundering activities, the report said.

Harris and Breger exchanged text messages throughout the investigation, and the lawmaker was surprised that Breger had not followed her instructions "not to impugn any legislator" or refer to "any religious institution," Harris acknowledged during testimony defending her conduct last month.

House Democratic leader Andrés Cano issued a statement Wednesday calling Harris' behavior "reckless and unbecoming of any elected official."

"The defamatory allegations that Representative Harris invited her guest speaker to make are patently absurd, but there are many people who believe them. They believe the lies, and they continue to threaten retribution because we dispute them," Cano said. "They believe those lies because a state representative, Liz Harris, platformed and legitimized them in a televised legislative hearing."

The 2022 gubernatorial race in Arizona drew increased scrutiny after Republican candidate Kari Lake claimed that election fraud was responsible for her loss to Hobbs, as well as a subsequent legal battle challenging the results. In December, Hobbs and Maricopa County filed sanctions against Lake for the claims.

An independent investigation found this week the weight of paper ballots, not fraud, had caused tabulation problems that led to long lines and frustration at some polling stations.

Harris' dismissal comes as two Black lawmakers expelled from the Tennessee legislature two weeks ago have been voted back into office by local government councils in their districts while a handful of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a civil-rights investigation into their dismissals.