Hundreds take shelter as South Florida flooding closes airport, schools, roads

April 13 (UPI) -- The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport closed Thursday to air traffic after torrential downpours hit South Florida, causing flash flooding across the region.

"Due to the volume of flooding and debris on FLL's airfields, the airport will remain closed for flight activity today, Thursday, April 13, until 5 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023," the airport said in a statement.

"This will allow airport staff to work to restore partial operations on one runway, providing current conditions do not worsen. Travelers should not come to the airport prior to checking with their airlines for updated flight status."

The flooding also prompted Broward County Schools, the sixth-largest school system in the nation, to close campuses late Wednesday night. School officials announced Thursday evening that schools would remain closed until Monday.

The National Weather Service in Miami extended a flash flood warning for parts of Broward County through 9:30 p.m. local time on Thursday after the area received 2-3 inches of rain earlier in the day. A flood advisory was issued for Miami-Dade County through 8 p.m.

"More showers are on the way over the next couple of hours. Do NOT drive through flooded roads," the NWS Miami office tweeted. "It is not risking your life or your car."

Videos posted to social media showed cars submerged in water in the region on Wednesday, after more than 26 inches of rain fell across the region.

"There was no warning," Darren Wells, the vice president of local towing firm Westway Towing, told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "People had no warning. They were at work, chilling, and boom."

The NWS said in a 7:15 p.m. update that Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms were continuing to produce heavy rain with an additional three inches of rain possible in some areas.

Ana Torres-Vazquez, a meteorologist with the NWS Miami office, told CNN that the amount of rain dumped on South Florida is "incredibly rare" for the region and the amount expected during a high-end hurricane.

Fort Lauderdale city officials said Thursday that emergency shelters had been set up with at least 600 people so far seeking refuge from the flooding.

The city has also closed the New River Tunnel, officially named the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel, a major thoroughfare for U.S. Route 1 through downtown Fort Lauderdale. Officials said many other roads are "still impassable" due to the flooding.