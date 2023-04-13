Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 13, 2023 / 10:11 AM

Donald Trump faces second deposition in New York business fraud civil suit

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
Former President Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on Thursday as he faces a second deposition in a civil case accusing him of business fraud. Photo by John Nacion/UPI
Former President Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on Thursday as he faces a second deposition in a civil case accusing him of business fraud. Photo by John Nacion/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump traveled to New York Thursday where he will be deposed under oath for a second time in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil suit accusing him of "staggering" business fraud.

Trump announced his arrival shortly after midnight in a post on his social media platform Truth Social as he called the civil suit "unjust and ridiculous."

Advertisement

"I built a GREAT and prosperous company, employed thousands of people, built magnificent structures all over the world, but particularly in New York and now have to prove it to this LOWLIFE who campaigned on an 'I will get Trump platform, even before knowing anything about me!" Trump wrote.

During his first deposition in August, Trump used the Fifth Amendment protection against self-incriminating statements as he refused to answer James' questions.

RELATED Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases

In September, James filed the civil suit against Trump, his adult children Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization alleging an illegal fraud scheme that overvalued Trump assets by billions of dollars, which included "200 false and misleading valuations" over a 10-year period.

Advertisement

"These acts of fraud and misrepresentation grossly inflated Mr. Trump's personal net worth as reported in the statements by billions of dollars and conveyed false and misleading impressions to financial counterparties about how the statements were prepared," the suit alleges.

In addition to a $250 million civil penalty, the New York Attorney General's lawsuit would ban Trump and his adult children from doing business in New York for five years.

RELATED Beyond Stormy Daniels: 5 cases adding to Donald Trump's legal woes

Trump's adult children were deposed last year in this case.

In addition to facing 34 felony charges filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Trump faces several other criminal probes and civil actions.

Other cases in various stages filed against Trump include the classified government documents case that Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating, and the Justice Department investigation into the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection aimed at overturning the national 2020 presidential election results.

RELATED N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines

Atlanta prosecutor Fani Willis is also overseeing a criminal investigation into alleged Trump efforts to illegally overturn the 2020 Georgia presidential election results.

And Trump faces a civil lawsuit from former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990's. When Trump denied the allegation, Carroll sued him for defamation.

Advertisement

Trump was deposed in that lawsuit in October 2022.

In January 2023 the New York Supreme Court ordered the Trump organization to pay a $1.6 million criminal penalty after the Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud for using off-the-books perks for top Trump executives.

Latest Headlines

Wholesale prices declined 0.5% in March, though data were mixed
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Wholesale prices declined 0.5% in March, though data were mixed
April 13 (UPI) -- Following a report showing consumer inflation is easing, U.S. data Thursday show wholesale prices declined 0.5% month-on-month to March and by 2.7% annually.
States stock up on abortion drugs as courts argue over access
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
States stock up on abortion drugs as courts argue over access
April 13 (UPI) -- The ruling by a federal judge to reverse the FDA approval of popular abortion medication mifepristone has pushed states to take quick measures to secure access to the drug or alternatives.
Arizona House expels Rep. Liz Harris for violation of ethics rules
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Arizona House expels Rep. Liz Harris for violation of ethics rules
April 13 (UPI) -- The Arizona House ousted a Republican lawmaker after an ethics investigation found a witness gave false testimony that pushed various conspiracy theories in an attempt to overturn the results of two state elections.
Appeals court rules mifepristone will remain available under restrictions for now
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Appeals court rules mifepristone will remain available under restrictions for now
April 13 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court ruled late Wednesday that the abortion pill mifepristone will remain available in the United States amid ongoing litigation but with considerable restrictions.
Feinstein asks Senate for judiciary replacement amid calls for her resignation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Feinstein asks Senate for judiciary replacement amid calls for her resignation
April 13 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein has asked for another Democrat to be temporarily appointed to her seat on the judiciary committee, as her recovery from shingles has taken longer than expected and members of her own party have aske
New York City appoints first-ever 'rat czar'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
New York City appoints first-ever 'rat czar'
April 13 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed former school teacher Kathleen Corradi as the city's first-ever "rat czar" to tackle a growing rat population, which has become a "major quality-of-life and health issue."
Florida executes 'ninja killer' for 1989 double murder
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida executes 'ninja killer' for 1989 double murder
April 12 (UPI) -- The State of Florida executed Louis Bernard Gaskin, known as the ninja killer, on Wednesday for a 1989 double murder.
U.S. will not pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson's death in Mexico
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. will not pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson's death in Mexico
April 12 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors have announced they will not make an arrest in the death of Shanquella Robinson, who was found dead in October while vacationing in Mexico.
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
April 12 (UPI) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has released twelve 911 calls from witnesses, including the mother of the suspected gunman, during Monday's mass bank shooting that killed five people and injured eight others.
Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
April 12 (UPI) -- A handful of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a civil-rights investigation into the expulsion of two Black Tennessee lawmakers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Louisville bank shooting 911 calls reveal warning from gunman's mother
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
Donald Trump sues former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500M
New York City appoints first-ever 'rat czar'
New York City appoints first-ever 'rat czar'
March CPI: Inflation cools amid interest rate hikes
March CPI: Inflation cools amid interest rate hikes
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion defamation case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement