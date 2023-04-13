Trending
April 13, 2023 / 4:26 PM

Kamala Harris welcomes Wounded Warriors for annual soldier ride

By Matt Bernardini
1/5
US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to wounded warriors, their caregivers and families to kick off the annual Soldier Ride on the South Lawn of the White HouseThursday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks to wounded warriors, their caregivers and families to kick off the annual Soldier Ride on the South Lawn of the White HouseThursday. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A group of wounded warriors visited the White House on Thursday and met with Vice President Kamala Harris for the annual Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride.

The soldier ride is a cycling program that began in 2008 and helps wounded warriors. Harris applauded the 30 soldiers who attended this year's the ride.

"The service that you have given to our nation -- fighting as all of you have, with the best fighting forces in the world, to support and defend all that we as Americans hold dear -- is some of the most noble work that any human being could ever do," Harris said.

"You all represent the best of what we do. You inspire Americans, and you inspire people around the world. And today, you continue being a source of inspiration with this ride."

One of the soldiers who spoke was U.S. Army veteran Mark Lalli, who survived a helicopter crash in Italy that killed six other service members. Lalli suffered a severe traumatic brain injury and more than two dozen broken bones.

"After a month in a coma, I spent 20 months in rehab, relearning everything," Lalli said. "While there, Wounded Warrior Project delivered a backpack full of comfort items and promised they would always be there for my family and me."

Harris said that the soldiers provide an inspiration for people who have faced difficulties in their life.

"We often look to and point out as an example our veterans of how people can overcome in a way that puts them back out there to compete and to fight and to stand tall and strong," Harris said.

