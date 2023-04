1/3

U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted Thursday that he intends to expand Affordable Care Act and Medicaid healthcare coverage for DACA Dreamers - immigrants brought to the United States as kids. Photo by Ulster University / UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The White House on Thursday announced a proposed rule to expand healthcare coverage to hundreds of thousands of people brought to the United States as children through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The Department of Health and Human Services will propose a rule amending the definition of "lawful presence," for purposes of Medicaid and Affordable Care Act coverage to include DACA recipients, also known as dreamers, the White House said in a statement. Advertisement

If finalized the new proposed rule would expand Affordable Care Act coverage to include Dreamers for the first time, allowing them to apply for healthcare coverage through the Affordable Care Act's Health Insurance Marketplace or through state Medicaid agencies.

"My administration has worked hard to expand healthcare and today more Americans have health insurance than ever," Biden said in a video shared from his Twitter account. "Today's announcement is about giving DACA recipients the same opportunity

Today, my Administration is announcing our plan to expand health coverage for Dreamers, the thousands of young people brought to the U.S. as kids. We're not done fighting for their pathway to citizenship, but we're getting them the opportunities they deserve in the meantime. pic.twitter.com/4eqNMMNxtt— President Biden (@POTUS) April 13, 2023

President Joe Biden served as vice president under President Barack Obama when the DACA program was established in 2012 and has urged Congress to secure a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers.

"While we work toward that goal alongside Dreamers, advocates and members of Congress, we need to give Dreamers the opportunities and support they deserve," Biden said.

A legal battle is underway over the legality of the DACA program, but so far nearly 600,000 DACA immigrants are able to continue their two-year protections from deportation. But due to that legal battle, no new first-time DACA applications are being processed.

Texas and several other Republican-governed states want a Texas federal judge to end the DACA program which allows DACA immigrants to live and work legally in two-year increments.

The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the case back to Texas U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen in October 2022 for further consideration.

The Biden administration codified DACA into regulatory law in August of 2022, rescinding the original 2012 memo from then-U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano that created the DACA program.

