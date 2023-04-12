Trending
U.S. News
April 12, 2023 / 5:46 PM

NASA science experiments to return to Earth soon and public can watch

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
NASA is preparing to send a number of International Space Station experiments, including the Veg-05 experiment seen here, back to Earth aboard a Cargo Dragon spacecraft on Saturday. File Photo by NASA/UPI
NASA is preparing to send a number of International Space Station experiments, including the Veg-05 experiment seen here, back to Earth aboard a Cargo Dragon spacecraft on Saturday. File Photo by NASA/UPI

April 12 (UPI) -- Everyone looks forward to the weekend, and NASA is no exception as it eagerly awaits the return of multiple space-station experiments that could offer insights into growing vegetables and semiconductor materials in space.

NASA is preparing for a SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft, currently docked at the International Space Station, to return to Earth with a number of scientific experiments. NASA says it will broadcast the separation of the spacecraft from the ISS on Saturday.

Experiments being returned include a Japanese experiment that tested the ability to create semiconductors by growing crystals in space in the hopes of helping create more effective solar cells and semiconductors. The research from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency focused on growth methods and the production of crystals of a silicon-germanium (SiGe) semiconductor using the a so-called Japanese Experiment Module-Gradient Heating Furnace. According to NASA, this way of growing crystals could support development of more-efficient semiconductor-based electronics, as well as solar cells.

A Canadian Space Agency experiment to study accelerated vascular aging during space travel will also return Saturday. Scientists hope data collected by the blood-sample experiment will help mitigate the effects of prolonged space travel. It also has possible implications for the planet's aging population, too, by providing scientists with more information about cardiovascular health and optimal ways to maintain it.

The Solid Fuel Ignition and Extinction- Growth Extinction Limit study will be returned to Earth with data on flammability of the various materials in microgravity. The data, using gel samples and made by studying flames in space without the complications of buoyancy, might help scientists create more efficient fire extinguishers for space travel.

Additionally, the Veg-05 experiment, which saw crew members harvesting dwarf tomatoes in three harvests, will return to Earth. Astronauts grew the tomatoes in a miniature greenhouse on the ISS and harvested them at 90, 97, and 104 days. The astronauts then froze the samples and examined them to discern any effects of light quality and fertilizer on fruit production, microbial safety, and nutritional value in the samples. Researchers are hoping the test hardware can be adapted for use on Earth to provide fresh produce for people without access to gardens and as horticultural therapy for people with disabilities or the elderly.

The Cargo Dragon, which will ferry the experiments back to Earth was launched on March 14 atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft has been docked at the ISS since March 16.

RELATED Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS

The separation of the Cargo Dragon module will be broadcast on the NASA app and on NASA Television starting at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. The separation is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. EST.

Shortly after separating from the ISS the Cargo Dragon will splashdown off the coast of Florida. While the separation will be broadcast the splashdown will not be.

The return of the Cargo Dragon to Earth will mark the end of SpaceX's 27th commercial resupply mission for NASA.

RELATED SpaceX Endeavour's crew arrive at Kennedy Space Center ahead of launch

SpaceX cargo resupply mission launches with 6,300 pounds of food, more

