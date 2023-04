Juul has agreed to pay out $462 million to settle lawsuits from multiple states alleging the company marketed electronic cigarettes to minors. File Photo by sarahjohnson1/Pixabay

Electronic cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs has reached an agreement to pay $462 million to settle multiple lawsuits alleging it marketed vapes to minors. The settlement addresses claims from Illinois, New York, California, New Mexico, Colorado, Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia.

Plaintiffs allege Juul failed to disclose the nicotine content of their products in advertising and that the company aggressively marketed to young people by handing out free samples at social events.

California will receive $175 million under the agreement and New York will receive $112 million.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said, "Too many young New Yorkers are struggling to quit vaping, and there is no doubt that Juul played a central role in the nationwide vaping epidemic."

The settlement will require Juul products to be secured by distributors and for people purchasing them to have their age verified.

The company paid out two settlements last year, paying $438 million to settle claims from more than 30 states in September and $1.7 billion to settle claims by school districts and approximately 5,000 individuals in December.

Juul says underage usage of vape products has declined 95% since 2019.

So far, the company has reached settlements with 47 U.S. states and territories.