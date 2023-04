Louis Bernard Gaskin, 56, was executed Wednesday for killing two people in 1989. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Corrections/ Website

April 12 (UPI) -- The State of Florida executed Louis Bernard Gaskin, known as the ninja killer, on Wednesday for a 1989 double murder. Gaskin, 56, was executed by lethal injection and was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m., the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement. Advertisement

A jury found Gaskin guilty of first-degree murder in June of 1999 for the Dec. 20, 1989, slaying of Robert and Georgette Sturmfels in Flagler County, Fla. Gaskin was sentenced to death later that month by the trial court following the jury's 8-4 recommendation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Gaskin's death warrant on March 13. Gaskin's execution follows February's execution of Donald Dillbeck, who was the first person to be executed in Florida in three years.

It also comes weeks before Florida is set May 3 to execute Darryl Barwick, who, if all goes as planned, will be the state's 102 death row inmate executed since the death penalty was reinstated in 1979.

Gaskin was put to death Wednesday after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected his application for a stay of execution.

Known as the ninja killer for wearing black clothes when committing his grisly crimes, Gaskin fatally shot the Sturmfels days before Christmas in their Palm Coast home where they were part-time residents.

He was also convicted of stealing from the property and then attempting to kill two other people -- Joe and Nadeen Rector -- hours later.