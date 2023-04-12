Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 12, 2023 / 2:11 PM

HHS proposes stronger health privacy laws for abortions

By Matt Bernardini
The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that it was proposing to offer stronger health privacy protections for those who receive an abortion. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday that it was proposing to offer stronger health privacy protections for those who receive an abortion. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Wednesday announced that it would offer more legal protections for people who obtain abortions by updating a health privacy law.

Healthcare providers and insurers will be forbidden to turn over information to officials who investigate someone for seeking or providing an abortion, the Department of Health and Human Services said.

Advertisement

The new rule would strengthen the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) rule. It covers people who cross state lines to obtain an abortion or qualify for an exception in their own state.

"When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, nearly half a century of precedent changed overnight," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

RELATED Justice Department seeks judicial stay to keep abortion drug available

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to protecting women's lawful access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion care. President Biden signed not one but two executive orders calling on HHS to take action to meet this moment and we have wasted no time in doing so."

The new rule takes aim at an Idaho law passed last week that makes it a crime for an adult to aid a minor in receiving an abortion. Anyone convicted of committing such a crime can face between two and five years' imprisonment.

Advertisement

"With the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe vs. Wade last summer, the right and duty to establish legal policy on abortion was finally returned to our state democratic process," Republican Gov. Brad Little of Idaho wrote in a letter announcing he had signed HB 242.

RELATED Idaho bans 'abortion trafficking'; ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue

Idaho is one of 12 states enforcing near-total abortion bans with abortion care in North Dakota and Wisconsin unavailable due to legal challenges, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood have filed a lawsuit against the state's law, calling it government overreach and a violation of the First Amendment.

RELATED Texas federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill used for decades

Latest Headlines

Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Officials lift evacuation orders for New Jersey wildfire
A fast-moving wildfire broke out Tuesday evening in southern New Jersey, forcing the evacuation of more than 170 buildings as the blaze continued to grow into early Wednesday.
NPR to stop using Twitter after being labeled 'state-affiliated media'
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
NPR to stop using Twitter after being labeled 'state-affiliated media'
April 12 (UPI) -- NPR has announced it will stop posting new content to Twitter after being inaccurately labeled as "state-affiliated media," a warning often applied to media outlets controlled by authoritarian regimes.
Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Democrats want attorney general to probe expulsion of 2 Tennessee lawmakers
April 12 (UPI) -- A handful of Senate Democrats, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to launch a civil-rights investigation into the expulsion of two Black Tennessee lawmakers.
AccuWeather forecasts near-average U.S. wildfire season in 2023
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
AccuWeather forecasts near-average U.S. wildfire season in 2023
AccuWeather's team of long-range forecasters, led by veteran meteorologist Paul Pastelok, says that the 2023 fire season is forecast to be near to slightly above the historical averages.
United States and U.K. sanction Russian oligarch's financial enablers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
United States and U.K. sanction Russian oligarch's financial enablers
April 12 (UPI) -- The United States and the U.K. both imposed sanctions Wednesday on the financial network linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, along with several other individuals and entities.
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
April 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill ending the COVID-19 national emergency weeks before it was set to expire, but a public health emergency still remains in place until May 11.
March CPI: Inflation cools amid interest rate hikes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
March CPI: Inflation cools amid interest rate hikes
April 12 (UPI) -- The consumer price index rose less than expected last month, as inflation cooled after a series of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Republican Sen. Tim Scott announces presidential exploratory committee
April 12 (UPI) -- Sen. Tim Scott, the lone Black Republican in the Senate and one of its leading conservative voices, said on Wednesday that he is starting a 2024 presidential exploratory committee.
White House designates fentanyl and xylazine as 'emerging threat'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House designates fentanyl and xylazine as 'emerging threat'
April 12 (UPI) -- The White House today designated fentanyl laced with the animal tranquilizer xylazine as "an emerging threat" to the United States, stepping up efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly mixture.
EPA proposes boosting EV sales through tight pollution limits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
EPA proposes boosting EV sales through tight pollution limits
April 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed new limits on tailpipe emissions and a requirement that more than half of new vehicles manufactured in the United States be fully electric by 2032.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
COVID-19 national emergency ends: What it means, what to expect
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Whole Foods closes new flagship San Francisco store over safety concerns
Politics may have affected U.S. birthrates during pandemic
Politics may have affected U.S. birthrates during pandemic
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement