Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends

The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas finds evictions and credit card delinquencies increased with the end of pandemic-era stimulus programs. File photo by Peter Foley/EPA.

April 11 (UPI) -- The end of pandemic-era stimulus quickly led to an increase in evictions and credit card delinquencies in the greater Dallas area, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, included emergency allotments under provisions enacted in March 2020, just as the spread of COVID-19 was entering the pandemic stage. Those emergency allotments ended March 1.

The U.S. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated the average individual recipient saw SNAP support decline by $90 a month and as much as $250 in some cases.

Similar protection meant to keep people in their homes when parts of the economy shut down have ended as well. Some state-level support expired last year in Texas.

The Dallas Fed found that evictions in the Dallas County ZIP code jumped from 46 in April 2020 to a high-water mark of 4,106 in March 2022.

"[W]e find that when the national moratorium ended, rates of eviction and credit card delinquencies increased swiftly, indicating rising shares of Dallas County households struggling simultaneously with timely rent and credit card payments," researchers said in the report.

Those with an overdue credit card payment increased from 99,920 in May 2021 to 123,730 last June.

The bank added that "100% of the communities of color in Dallas County experienced a significant drop in both eviction and credit card non-payment rates during the moratorium."

Total U.S. consumer debt increased by $351 billion between the second and third fiscal quarters of 2022 to reach $16.5 trillion. Household debt by November was $2.36 trillion higher than at the end of 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three rounds of consumer-level stimulus put thousands of extra dollars in the pocketbooks of U.S. taxpayers, though the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found credit card balances surged by $38 billion last year.

"The 15% year-over-year increase in credit card balances represents the largest in more than 20 years," the New York Fed stated.

Soaring inflation rates may help explain some of the financial burdens for households struggling to make ends meet. Consumers prices are up 6% over the 12-month period ending in February. Groceries, however, 10.2% higher, costs for shelter are up 8.1% and transportation costs are up 14.6% year-on-year to February.

Updated inflation figures to March are released Wednesday.