April 11, 2023 / 12:49 PM

Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends

By Daniel J. Graeber
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas finds evictions and credit card delinquencies increased with the end of pandemic-era stimulus programs. File photo by Peter Foley/EPA.
April 11 (UPI) -- The end of pandemic-era stimulus quickly led to an increase in evictions and credit card delinquencies in the greater Dallas area, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, included emergency allotments under provisions enacted in March 2020, just as the spread of COVID-19 was entering the pandemic stage. Those emergency allotments ended March 1.

The U.S. Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimated the average individual recipient saw SNAP support decline by $90 a month and as much as $250 in some cases.

Similar protection meant to keep people in their homes when parts of the economy shut down have ended as well. Some state-level support expired last year in Texas.

IMF director: Global economy to grow just 3% in next five years

The Dallas Fed found that evictions in the Dallas County ZIP code jumped from 46 in April 2020 to a high-water mark of 4,106 in March 2022.

"[W]e find that when the national moratorium ended, rates of eviction and credit card delinquencies increased swiftly, indicating rising shares of Dallas County households struggling simultaneously with timely rent and credit card payments," researchers said in the report.

Those with an overdue credit card payment increased from 99,920 in May 2021 to 123,730 last June.

Appeals court says Texas agency set electricity prices too high during 2021 winter storm

The bank added that "100% of the communities of color in Dallas County experienced a significant drop in both eviction and credit card non-payment rates during the moratorium."

Total U.S. consumer debt increased by $351 billion between the second and third fiscal quarters of 2022 to reach $16.5 trillion. Household debt by November was $2.36 trillion higher than at the end of 2019, before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three rounds of consumer-level stimulus put thousands of extra dollars in the pocketbooks of U.S. taxpayers, though the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found credit card balances surged by $38 billion last year.

Most medical debt in America is owed to hospitals

"The 15% year-over-year increase in credit card balances represents the largest in more than 20 years," the New York Fed stated.

Soaring inflation rates may help explain some of the financial burdens for households struggling to make ends meet. Consumers prices are up 6% over the 12-month period ending in February. Groceries, however, 10.2% higher, costs for shelter are up 8.1% and transportation costs are up 14.6% year-on-year to February.

Updated inflation figures to March are released Wednesday.

Moderna says flu vaccine candidate requires additional study
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Moderna says flu vaccine candidate requires additional study
April 11 (UPI) -- Moderna, Inc. on Tuesday said it did not collect enough data on its first experimental flu shot to predict its efficacy in a final stage study and will now advance another candidate.
Biden says Chicago will host 2024 Democratic Convention
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Biden says Chicago will host 2024 Democratic Convention
April 11 (UPI) -- Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic convention, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Monday to end the national emergency over COVID-19.
Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with Parkinson's
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with Parkinson's
April 11 (UPI) -- Virginia Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced Tuesday she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Removing homeless camps linked to spike in deaths
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Removing homeless camps linked to spike in deaths
Forcibly moving homeless people away from their encampments is a widespread practice in the United States. And it may be killing them.
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by a gun
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by a gun
Nearly 20% of the American population has had a family member killed by a gun, including by suicide, and 1 in 6 has witnessed a shooting, a new survey found.
White House announces plans to crack down on fentanyl traffickers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces plans to crack down on fentanyl traffickers
April 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is calling on Congress to fund a nationwide crackdown on fentanyl in an effort to end its scourge on American communities and allow for increased federal sanctions against drug traffickers.
Ballots printed on long, heavy paper caused election problems in Maricopa County
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ballots printed on long, heavy paper caused election problems in Maricopa County
April 11 (UPI) -- The use of long, heavy paper to print ballots for last year's election in Arizona and not wrongdoing was to blame for tabulation problems that caused long lines and frustration at some Maricopa County polling stations.
Dozens of U.S. athletes urge House lawmakers to oppose transgender sports ban
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dozens of U.S. athletes urge House lawmakers to oppose transgender sports ban
April 11 (UPI) -- Dozens of American athletes have called on House lawmakers to oppose legislation that would ban transgender and intersex girls and women from sports.
VP Harris announces $1.7B in grants for community lenders
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
VP Harris announces $1.7B in grants for community lenders
April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has announced $1.73 billion in grants have been awarded to for more than 600 community lenders across the nation that support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
