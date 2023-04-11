Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 11, 2023 / 5:03 PM

Manhattan DA sues to block Rep. Jim Jordan's Trump investigation subpoenas

By Patrick Hilsman
1/2
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has sued Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio (pictured), to block him from subpoenaing current and former law enforcement officials related to one of the investigations into former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has sued Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio (pictured), to block him from subpoenaing current and former law enforcement officials related to one of the investigations into former President Donald Trump. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The Manhattan district attorney investigating Donald Trump's alleged hush-money payoff to adult film star Stormy Daniels and others filed suit Tuesday against Rep. Jim Jordan, calling his House Judiciary Committee action an "attack" on lawmakers.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed suit against Jordan, R-Ohio, to block a recent subpoena he issued in reference to the Trump case that demanded testimony from members of law enforcement, as well as particular documents sought by the committee.

Advertisement

According to the the lawsuit filed by Bragg in federal court for the Southern District of New York, Jordan's subpoena is "an unprecedentedly brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump."

In his filing, Bragg accused Jordan of engaging in a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack District Attorney Bragg, making demands for confidential documents and testimony from the district attorney, himself, as well as his current and former employees and officials."

RELATED Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members

In a statement, Bragg said, "Chairman Jordan's subpoena is an unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing New York felony criminal prosecution and investigation."

Advertisement

Bragg also sued to block Jordan's subpoena of former Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who resigned last year in protest of what he described as Bragg's unwillingness to prosecute Trump.

Jordan responded to Bragg's suit on social media Tuesday.

RELATED Jim Jordan seeks info from prosecutor in Manhattan DA office investigating Trump

"First, they indict a president for no crime. Then, they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it," Jordan tweeted.

RELATED Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case

Latest Headlines

U.S. Energy Department revises crude oil, gas price forecasts higher
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Energy Department revises crude oil, gas price forecasts higher
April 11 (UPI) -- An OPEC-driven upward revision to the estimated full-year average for the price of Brent crude oil led the Department of Energy to raise its forecast for retail gasoline prices by nearly 2% to $3.42 per gallon.
Justice Department shares classified documents information with lawmakers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department shares classified documents information with lawmakers
April 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department reportedly has begun to provide the so-called Gang of Eight lawmakers with access to the classified documents found in the possession of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
Police say Louisville bank shooter legally purchased weapon used in attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police say Louisville bank shooter legally purchased weapon used in attack
April 11 (UPI) -- The firearm used in the shooting that left five people dead at a Louisville, Kentucky bank was purchased legally police said. The suspected shooter, Connor Sturgeon, was shot dead at the scene.
Politics may have affected U.S. birthrates during pandemic
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Politics may have affected U.S. birthrates during pandemic
The "baby bust" that hit the U.S. during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic did not affect all states equally -- with states that were more racially diverse or more "blue" seeing bigger drops in their birth rates.
Ford to transform Canada plant into electric-vehicle site for making U.S. sedans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ford to transform Canada plant into electric-vehicle site for making U.S. sedans
April 11 (UPI) -- Ford will start building electric vehicles next year at its assembly plant in Ontario, the company announced Tuesday.
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Evictions, delinquencies skyrocket as pandemic-era stimulus ends
April 11 (UPI) -- The end of pandemic-era stimulus quickly led to an increase in evictions and credit card delinquencies in the greater Dallas area, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found.
Moderna says flu vaccine candidate requires additional study
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Moderna says flu vaccine candidate requires additional study
April 11 (UPI) -- Moderna, Inc. on Tuesday said it did not collect enough data on its first experimental flu shot to predict its efficacy in a final stage study and will now advance another candidate.
Biden says Chicago will host 2024 Democratic Convention
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden says Chicago will host 2024 Democratic Convention
April 11 (UPI) -- Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic convention, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
President Biden officially ends COVID-19 national emergency
April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a bill Monday to end the national emergency over COVID-19.
Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with Parkinson's
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton diagnosed with Parkinson's
April 11 (UPI) -- Virginia Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced Tuesday she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
Virginia grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for 'offensive' war expansion
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
Republicans subpoena FBI director over plan to surveil Catholic church members
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
U.S. base in Syria comes under rocket fire
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
U.S., Philippines kick off largest-ever joint military exercise near disputed waters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement