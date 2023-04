Representative Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., announced Tuesday that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Virginia Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton announced Tuesday that has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Wexton made the announcement in a video that she shared on Twitter on World Parkinson's Day. She said that the disease has affected her speech, the way her mouth moves, her balance and her walking. Advertisement

"I want to use that platform to be a voice for those struggling with Parkinson's to help bring better resources to the search for a cure," she said. ""I hope to keep serving you for many years to come."

Wexton said she has continued to focus on her duties in Congress, while also meeting with constituents back in her home district. She added that Parkinson's is not a death sentence and said, "don't feel sorry for me."

According to Politico, she previously was a domestic violence prosecutor and substitute judge before she became a state senator. She was elected representative of Virginia's 10th congressional district in 2018.