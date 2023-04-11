Trending
April 11, 2023

Ford to transform Canada plant into electric-vehicle site for making U.S. sedans

By Matt Bernardini
Ford said Tuesday that it would retool a plant in Ontario, Canada, to produce electric vehicles starting next year. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE
April 11 (UPI) -- Ford will start building electric vehicles next year at its assembly plant in Ontario, the company announced Tuesday.

The automaker said it would transform its Oakville Assembly complex into an electric vehicle hub to reach its production goal of 2 million electric vehicles annually by the end of 2026. The upgrades are expected to cost $1.34 billion as Ford transforms the site and renames it Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex.

According to the automaker, this will be the first time a major auto manufacturer will make passenger electric vehicles in Canada for the U.S. market.

"Canada and the Oakville complex will play a vital role in our Ford+ transformation," Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, said in a statement. "It will be a modern, super-efficient, vertically integrated site for battery and vehicle assembly. I'm most excited for the world to see the incredible next-generation electric and fully digitally connected vehicles produced in Oakville."

The plans fulfill a promise that was made to Canada's Unifor union during 2020.

"Ford's commitment to invest in OAC retooling and upskilling signals a bright future for Canadian EV production and for Canadian auto sector employment," Lana Payne, Unifor national president, said in a statement. "The transformation of the Oakville plant is an important step towards a stronger industry and testament to the hard work, skills, and dedication of our Unifor Oakville Assembly Complex members."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that would accelerate the change to electric vehicles and also create thousands of jobs.

"Ford's investment in retooling its Oakville plant will support thousands of good paying jobs and is an important milestone in our plan to become a leader in the electric vehicle revolution," Ford said in a statement. "Together, with our industry and union partners, we're building up a world class, home grown electric vehicle supply chain, from mining to manufacturing, so that the vehicles of the future are built right here in Ontario, by Ontario workers."

