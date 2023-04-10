Third teenage suspect arrested in connection with triple homicide in Florida

Triple homicide suspect Tahj Brewton, 16, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the deaths of three other teens. Photo courtesy of Marion County Sheriff's Office

April 10 (UPI) -- Florida authorities said law enforcement officers this weekend arrested a third teenager wanted in connection with the deaths of three other teens in Central Florida. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said the U.S. Marshals arrested Tahj Brewton, 16, south of Groveland, Fla. with the help of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Authorities did not release any other information on the arrest. Advertisement

He was arrested on past outstanding warrants, including carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

The arrest came after Marshals Service, the Florida Sheriff's Association and the Marion County Sheriff's Office and others offered $10,000 for information leading to Brewton's arrest.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods urged the public to turn Brewton in after authorities alleged that he, Robert Le'Andrew Robinson, 17, and Christopher De'l Atkins, 12, were involved with the shooting deaths of three teens found in different locations two weeks ago.

They were each charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shootings, but it was unclear if they would be tried as juveniles or adults, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Police found Layla Silvernail, 16, sustained a gunshot wound on March 30 and died last Tuesday. A 17-year-old boy was found the next day and the third victim, a 16-year-old girl, was discovered in the trunk of Silvernail's car on April 1 partially submerged in a body of water.

The names of the other two victims were being withheld under Marsy's Law, which gives victims of crime rights over what information can be made public.

While authorities said the suspects were believed to be involved in gangs, they were not convinced yet if the shootings were done in connection of gang activity. Woods said last week they believe all three victims were shot at the same time, even though they were all found in different locations.

