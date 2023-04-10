Biden teases re-election bid during annual White House Easter Egg Roll

1/4

U.S. President Joe Biden greets participants Monday at the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. During the event, Biden revealed plans to run for re-election in 2024, saying "I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls," telling NBC, "I plan on running." Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden revealed Monday he plans to run for re-election in 2024, saying "I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls," in reference to the annual Easter event at the White House, adding "I plan on running." "I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls. Maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell? I don't know," Biden told NBC's Al Roker as he laughed.

Roker asked the president to clarify his statement for the "Today Show" segment.

"I plan on running Al. But, we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden added.

Biden, 80, is the oldest president in U.S. history and is about six years older than former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination.

If re-elected, Biden, would be 86 by the end of his second term. Trump was 74 years old when he lost his re-election bid to Biden in 2020. Ronald Reagan was 77 years old when he completed his second term in 1989.

While Biden did not say when he would officially announce his candidacy, several other Democratic candidates have already filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

RELATED President Biden shares Easter Sunday message acknowledging those who are suffering

Last week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., environmental lawyer, anti-vaccine activist, and son of former U.S. attorney general and slain 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 as a Democrat.

Self-help author Marianne Williamson launched her second White House bid last month, as well.

Besides Trump on the Republican side, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have announced their candidacies for president in 2024. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are also expected to run.

Monday's Easter egg roll on the South Lawn of the White House dates back to 1878. The event was titled "EGGucation" for a second year in a row, in honor of first lady Jill Biden's 30 years as a teacher, and featured various education-themed activities for children.

"What I see looking across the South Lawn is a country made up of possibilities," Biden told the crowd. "Anything is possible in America when we do it together."