Mike Brennan named director of NOAA's hurricane center

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration named Mike Brennan as the next director of the National Hurricane Center on Monday, effective immediately. Photo courtesy of the NOAA

April 10 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration named Mike Brennan as the next director of the National Hurricane Center on Monday, effective immediately. Brennan will head the center in Miami, where he will lead the team as it prepares for the upcoming hurricane season that is about two months away. He has been stationed at the NOAA hurricane center for most of his 15-year career, the administration said in a news release.

"The NHC director is one of the most visible and important jobs in the nation, and Mike possesses the right combination of experience, leadership and personal traits to prepare and guide us through major storms," Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, said in a statement.

Brennan has served as branch chief of the Hurricane Specialist Unit -- NOAA's "highest profile operational forecast unit" -- since 2018. His unit tracked 18 hurricanes that made landfall in the United States, along with 20 tropical storms, NOAA said.

"I am honored and humbled to work with the talented staff at the National Hurricane Center at a time when we are making exciting advancements in hurricane forecasts and developing new decision support tools to improve community resilience to powerful hurricanes and tropical storms," Brennan said in a statement.

Brennan succeeds Ken Graham, who was named director of the National Weather Service last June. Jamie Rhome has served as acting director of the National Hurricane Center since then, according to CBS4 Miami.

Graham described Brennan as an "innovator."

"I had the pleasure of working with Mike for four years at NHC, where I observed his steadfast dedication to the mission of saving lives and property," Graham said in a statement. "Mike is an innovator who has built incredible relationships across the agency and with our emergency management and media partners, and I look forward to the great things ahead at NHC under his leadership."