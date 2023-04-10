Advertisement
U.S. News
April 10, 2023 / 7:35 AM

Rutgers faculty, adjuncts go on strike over pay, shut down spring classes

By Clyde Hughes
About 9,000 Rutgers University professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers went on strike Monday, calling for better pay. File Photo courtesy Tomwsulcer/Wikimedia Commons
About 9,000 Rutgers University professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers went on strike Monday, calling for better pay. File Photo courtesy Tomwsulcer/Wikimedia Commons

April 10 (UPI) -- Rutgers University faculty members launched a strike on Monday morning walking out of classes and onto the picket line.

About 9,000 professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey's largest university are participating in the strike, which addresses stalled contract talks over pay and other issues.

Advertisement

Classes will be halted for more than 67,000 Rutgers students at its main campus in New Brunswick and sister campuses in Newark and Camden in the first faculty strike at the school since it was founded in 1776.

"By exercising our right to withhold our labor, we will prove to the administration that we are the university," said a joint statement by Rutgers American Association of University Professors-AFT, Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union and AAUP-BHSNJ.

RELATED French strikes against retirement age hike continue after failed talks

"We have been bargaining for a new contract for nearly a year. This entire time, the administration has delayed and obstructed our efforts to reach an agreement."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called on both sides to meet in his Trenton office on Monday in hopes of breaking the stalemate.

"Rutgers University is one of the nation's premier institutions of higher learning," Murphy said in a statement on Twitter. "The world-class educators, students and staff at Rutgers University have my word that these parties will negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair for all parties."

Advertisement

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said in a letter to students that the university would file legal action to prevent or end a strike, charging that the work stoppage is "unlawful."

"The continued academic progress of our students is our number one concern, and we will do all that we can so that their progress is not impeded by a strike," Holloway said in a statement on Sunday.

Students were also encouraged to stay on campus and attend classes, noting that "many classes will continue to meet during the strike.

RELATED Senior California police union executive charged with attempted drug trafficking

"The university is open and operating and classes are proceeding on a normal schedule," the university's website said.

Holloway said Rutgers has already offered "enhanced compensation programs" that would increase salaries across-the-board for full-time faculty by 12% and 3% lump-sum payments to all the faculty unions to be paid out over the first two years of the new contract.

The unions have said the pay raises, especially for its lowest-paid workers instructing as graduate students and adjunct faculty, are insufficient.

Read More

Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal

Latest Headlines

Sen. Blumenthal undergoes successful surgery for broken femur
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sen. Blumenthal undergoes successful surgery for broken femur
April 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Sunday night that he underwent "successful" surgery for a broken femur and that he intends to return to Washington, D.C., next week.
Authorities recover bodies of father, son missing 24 days in Arkansas
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Authorities recover bodies of father, son missing 24 days in Arkansas
April 9 (UPI) -- The bodies of a father and son who went missing nearly a month ago while kayaking in Arkansas have been found, authorities said Sunday.
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
April 9 (UPI) -- Four people, including a child, were killed in what police say was a domestic violence incident in Orlando early Sunday morning.
President Biden shares Easter Sunday message acknowledging those who are suffering
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
President Biden shares Easter Sunday message acknowledging those who are suffering
April 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden shared his annual Easter message Sunday, passing along traditional Christian messages of hope and resurrection while holding space for those suffering around the world.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to pardon man convicted of murdering BLM protester
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to pardon man convicted of murdering BLM protester
April 9 (UPI) -- A Texas man who was convicted of murder for shooting dead a Black Lives Matter protester in July 2020 will likely receive a pardon from the state's controversial Gov. Greg Abbott.
2 police, 1 more killed in Wisconsin traffic stop shootout
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
2 police, 1 more killed in Wisconsin traffic stop shootout
April 9 (UPI) -- Two police officers in Wisconsin and a third person were killed in a shootout stemming from a traffic stop near the small community of Cameron, Wisc.
Nuremberg trials prosecutor Ben Ferencz dies at 103
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Nuremberg trials prosecutor Ben Ferencz dies at 103
April 9 (UPI) -- Ben Ferencz, a pioneering prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials who secured convictions for Nazi death squad commanders, has died at 103 years old.
Twitter changes NPR label for third time in recent days
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Twitter changes NPR label for third time in recent days
April 9 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's Twitter has again changed its label for NPR for the third time in recent days, in yet another attempt to clarify its confusing policies on media accounts.
Bikini baristas awarded $500K settlement after long dress code battle
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Bikini baristas awarded $500K settlement after long dress code battle
April 9 (UPI) -- A group of bikini baristas has been awarded a $500,000 settlement by the Everett City Council in Washington after a yearslong battle over dress code-related regulations.
Expedia adds ChatGPT-powered travel planning feature
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Expedia adds ChatGPT-powered travel planning feature
April 8 (UPI) -- Expedia has added a new travel planning feature powered by the artificial intelligence language processing tool ChatGPT.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Twitter changes NPR label for third time in recent days
Twitter changes NPR label for third time in recent days
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
Russian fugitive forms 'Club of Angry Patriots' fearing military defeat in Ukraine
Authorities recover bodies of father, son missing 24 days in Arkansas
Authorities recover bodies of father, son missing 24 days in Arkansas
2 police, 1 more killed in Wisconsin traffic stop shootout
2 police, 1 more killed in Wisconsin traffic stop shootout
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
3 adults, 1 child dead in domestic violence incident in Orlando
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement