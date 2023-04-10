Rutgers faculty, adjuncts go on strike over pay, shut down spring classes

About 9,000 Rutgers University professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers went on strike Monday, calling for better pay. File Photo courtesy Tomwsulcer /Wikimedia Commons

April 10 (UPI) -- Rutgers University faculty members launched a strike on Monday morning walking out of classes and onto the picket line. About 9,000 professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey's largest university are participating in the strike, which addresses stalled contract talks over pay and other issues. Advertisement

Classes will be halted for more than 67,000 Rutgers students at its main campus in New Brunswick and sister campuses in Newark and Camden in the first faculty strike at the school since it was founded in 1776.

"By exercising our right to withhold our labor, we will prove to the administration that we are the university," said a joint statement by Rutgers American Association of University Professors-AFT, Rutgers Adjunct Faculty Union and AAUP-BHSNJ.

"We have been bargaining for a new contract for nearly a year. This entire time, the administration has delayed and obstructed our efforts to reach an agreement."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called on both sides to meet in his Trenton office on Monday in hopes of breaking the stalemate.

"Rutgers University is one of the nation's premier institutions of higher learning," Murphy said in a statement on Twitter. "The world-class educators, students and staff at Rutgers University have my word that these parties will negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that is fair for all parties."

Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said in a letter to students that the university would file legal action to prevent or end a strike, charging that the work stoppage is "unlawful."

"The continued academic progress of our students is our number one concern, and we will do all that we can so that their progress is not impeded by a strike," Holloway said in a statement on Sunday.

Students were also encouraged to stay on campus and attend classes, noting that "many classes will continue to meet during the strike.

"The university is open and operating and classes are proceeding on a normal schedule," the university's website said.

Holloway said Rutgers has already offered "enhanced compensation programs" that would increase salaries across-the-board for full-time faculty by 12% and 3% lump-sum payments to all the faculty unions to be paid out over the first two years of the new contract.

The unions have said the pay raises, especially for its lowest-paid workers instructing as graduate students and adjunct faculty, are insufficient.

