April 10 (UPI) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Sunday night that he underwent "successful" surgery for a broken femur and that he intends to return to Washington, D.C., next week. The Democrat from Connecticut had broken his femur Saturday during a parade celebrating UConn Huskies' 2023 NCAA Division 1 men's basketball championship win over San Diego State. Advertisement

Blumenthal said he fractured his femur when a fellow parade attendee tripped and fell on him. He had described the surgery as "routine" and needed "to make sure everything heals properly."

"The surgery was completely successful and staff, docs and everyone here at Stamford Hospital has been magnificent," the 77-year-old senator tweeted following the surgery. "I've already started physical therapy, but I won't be marching in any parades for a couple of weeks.

"I am grateful to everyone who has called, texted or tweeted your well wishes. It means so much to me and my family -- thank you."

Blumenthal first commented on his injury Saturday in response to fellow Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who had tweeted that after having been fallen on, his colleague "dusted himself off and finished the parade."

"Most Dick Blumenthal thing ever," Murphy said.

"What can I say," Blumenthal replied, "I love a parade!"

Early this month, Sen. John Fetterman, a Democrat for Pennsylvania, was discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he received treatment for major depression. The medical issue followed him suffering a stroke while campaigning for the Senate during the most recent election cycle.

Blumenthal's hospitalization also comes weeks after Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell was released from a rehabilitation facility mid-March after receiving treatment for a concussion and a rib fracture he incurred in a fall earlier that month.

The Senate, which is in recess, is to reconvene on April 17.