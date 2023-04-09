Advertisement
April 9, 2023 / 3:33 PM

2 police, 1 more killed in Wisconsin traffic stop shootout

By Joe Fisher
Two police officers in Wisconsin and a third person were killed in a shootout stemming from a traffic stop near the small community of Cameron, Wisc. File photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock
Two police officers in Wisconsin and a third person were killed in a shootout stemming from a traffic stop near the small community of Cameron, Wisc. File photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock

April 9 (UPI) -- Two police officers in Wisconsin and a third person were killed in a shootout stemming from a traffic stop near the small community of Cameron, Wisc.

The shooting took place on Saturday at about 3:38 p.m., when an officer from the Chetek Police Department performed a traffic stop, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. An officer from the Cameron Police Department joined in the stop.

Both officers were dead on the scene. The "involved individual" was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The identities of those involved have not been made public. The Wisconsin DOJ did not clarify what led to the traffic stop.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations is leading the probe into the incident with the help of the Barron County Sheriff's Office, Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the press release said.

"Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. Kathy and I are praying for the officers' families, colleagues, and the Barron County community mourning this tragic loss," Gov. Tony Evers tweeted.

The officers are the second and third to be killed on duty in Wisconsin this year.

In February, Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Jerving was one of several officers engaged in a shootout with a suspect, Terrell Thompson, on Feb. 7. Thompson was also killed.

