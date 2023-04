Kayla Greenwell, a daycare worker, was arrested in Maryland on Saturday after she allegedly filmed herself abusing children in her care. Photo courtesy of Prince George’s County Police Department

April 8 (UPI) -- A daycare worker was arrested in Maryland on Saturday after she allegedly filmed herself abusing children in her care, police said. Kayla Greenwell, 23, was arrested by officers with the Prince George's County Police Department and has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault, officials said in a news release. Advertisement

Greenwell allegedly recorded herself abusing the children at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning on Wednesday.

Videos shared online purportedly show Greenwell forcefully grabbing a little girl by her arm and throwing her onto her nap time mat.

The videos were sent to the police department by reporters with WTTG-TV, who were thanked by police in the news release.

"Investigators immediately responded to the business in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road," police said. "Detectives gathered evidence, identified the suspect and ultimately obtained an arrest warrant."

Greenwell was hired by the daycare center in late March, police said. She does not appear in a search of a Maryland Department of Corrections database as of Saturday afternoon.