An exterior view of the Expedia logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, in February 2016. File Photo by Dan Levine/EPA

April 8 (UPI) -- Expedia has added a new travel planning feature powered by the artificial intelligence language processing tool ChatGPT. The feature was announced Tuesday to investors by the Expedia Group, which also operates the travel planning websites Hotels.com, Vrbo, Hotwire and Orbitz among others. Advertisement

"By integrating ChatGPT into the Expedia app and combining it with our other AI-based shopping capabilities, like hotel comparison, price tracking for flights and trip collaboration tools, we can now offer travelers an even more intuitive way to build their perfect trip," CEO Peter Kern said.

The company said that the collaboration with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is in a beta testing phase while warning that "the experience may not work exactly as expected."

The feature is currently being rolled out globally on the Expedia app for iPhones, according to the news release. It was not immediately clear when and if it will be accessible on Android devices.

"You can ask whether April is a good time to go to Paris, or what you might see in Tokyo if you go in March -- and can you see the cherry blossoms," Kern said in comments to CBS News.

The company noted that it also recently built a plugin for ChatGPT that will allow users to start a conversation directly on the chatbot.