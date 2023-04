MedCare Clinic & Pharmacy billed Medicare Part D and North Carolina Medicaid for 200 prescription medications it never sold, U.S. officials said. File Photo by Jean Shaw/UPI

April 8 (UPI) -- A North Carolina pharmacy has agreed to pay more than $200,000 to settle allegations it billed federal health care programs for medications that were never dispensed. The Justice Department said MedCare Clinic & Pharmacy billed Medicare Part D and North Carolina Medicaid for 200 prescription medications that it never sold. The activity took place from 2016 through 2019. Advertisement

The company will pay $213,677 under the settlement.

"Pharmacies may bill only for medications that they actually sell," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said in a statement. "Our office will continue to pursue entities that knowingly and unjustly enrich themselves at the taxpayers' expense."

The (Raleigh, N.C.) News & Observer reported that two whistleblowers, Brittanie Henry and Zilphia Adcock, will get $53,419 as their share of the settlement.

"When pharmacies bill government programs for prescriptions that are not disbursed to patients, taxpayer dollars are wasted and finite resources are diverted from beneficiaries in need," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena King said in a statement.