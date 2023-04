Seven people reportedly jumped out of a home to escape a fire that broke out in Brockton, Mass., on Friday. Photo courtesy Brockton Emergency Management Agency

April 8 (UPI) -- Massachusetts fire officials said multiple people had to jump out of windows in Brockton to escape a three-alarm house blaze late Friday. Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-story home in the city, located 25 miles south of Boston, around 10 p.m. Advertisement

Seven people jumped out of the second story window to escape the blaze, but none of the 14 people who were inside the home were injured, Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli told reporters.

The fire is believed to have started on the ground floor but the cause is under investigation.

Resident Reynaldo Ponce said his stepson smelled smoke and looked out the window.

"When he looked out the window, he said, 'Hey, there's a lot of smoke coming out the first floor,'" Ponce told WCVB-TV. "As I got closer, I could see the fire coming out from the reflection of my car, because my car is parked in front of their apartment."

Fellow resident Myriam Legrand told The (Brockton) Enterprise she broke a bedroom window on the second floor and dropped her young children to the waiting arms of neighbors.