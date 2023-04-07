Trending
April 7, 2023 / 11:34 AM

Federal funding to help communities apply for transportation grants

By Simon Druker
Department of Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg Friday announced more than $21 million to help underprivileged communities identify and successfully apply for federal funding grants for major infrastructure projects. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Department of Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg Friday announced more than $21 million to help underprivileged communities identify and successfully apply for federal funding grants for major infrastructure projects. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation Friday announced more than $21 million to help underprivileged communities identify and successfully apply for federal funding grants for major infrastructure projects.

The $21.15 million will go to 64 different communities to help them access funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

President Joe Biden signed a $2.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure funding bill in late 2021 to address crumbling roads, bridges and tunnels.

Friday's announcement provides two years of technical assistance to under-resourced and disadvantaged communities that previously applied for funding but lacked the knowledge and expertise to properly complete the applications.

RELATED Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations

The no-cost advice will cover everything from preparing application materials to pre-development activities.

Priority will go to transportation projects that will, in the department's words, help "strengthen communities."

Projects like redeveloping or improving main streets, completing transit-oriented neighborhoods and finishing incomplete or unplanned projects are being prioritized.

RELATED U.S. awards drought-stricken states $585M to repair aging water infrastructure

The historic investments we are making in America's infrastructure must reach the communities that need them the most," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

"With the new Thriving Communities program, we are helping under-resourced communities better access federal funding for transportation projects that will create jobs, improve safety, and strengthen their economies."

Friday's funding also aims to reduce access barriers for communities to vital services like healthcare, food, education, and other essential destinations.

RELATED Biden visits Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth

"Growing an inclusive and stable economy requires technical assistance that helps communities develop and advance projects that connect people to the resources they need," Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy Christopher Coes said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, the Biden administration awarded almost $585 million in federal funding to 11 states to help repair 83 obsolete water infrastructure projects.

