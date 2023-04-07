Trending
April 7, 2023 / 1:21 PM

Clarence Thomas says he 'was advised' luxury trips did not require disclosure

By Simon Druker
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas denied accusations of wrongdoing Friday, one day after a report detailed lavish trips and gifts bestowed on him and his wife by a Republican millionaire. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI
Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas denied accusations of wrongdoing Friday, one day after a report detailed lavish trips and gifts bestowed on him and his wife by a Republican millionaire. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas denied accusations of impropriety and wrongdoing Friday, one day after a report detailed lavish trips and gifts bestowed on him and his wife by a Republican millionaire.

In a statement Friday, Thomas, 74, said he "was advised" the vacations and other luxury accommodations provided by friend and Republican Party donor Harlan Crow, did not violate any conflict of interest rules and did not require disclosure.

The report Thursday detailed 20 years of trips aboard luxury yachts and private jets taken by Thomas and wife Virginia Thomas, paid for by Crow, a real estate developer from Dallas.

Thomas said he was advised early in his tenure on the Supreme Court that the friendship between he and Crow was above board. Thomas and his wife once flew to Indonesia on Crow's private jet, followed by a nine-day trip aboard his 162-foot private yacht.

RELATED Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas

"Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable," Thomas said in the statement Friday.

"I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines."

Thomas said he and his wife remain the "dearest friends" with Crow and his wife, Kathy. The two men have been friends since 1996.

RELATED In trip to China, French President Macron hopes to alter Xi stance on Ukraine

"We have never asked about a pending or lower court case, and Justice Thomas has never discussed one, and we have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue," Crow said in a statement to ProPublica, which published the initial report, detailing the high-priced hospitality.

"More generally, I am unaware of any of our friends ever lobbying or seeking to influence Justice Thomas on any case, and I would never invite anyone who I believe had any intention of doing that. These are gatherings of friends."

The 1978 Ethics and Government Act requires Supreme Court justices to file financial disclosure reports on an annual basis.

RELATED Banking regulators get bipartisan wrath in wake of recent bank closures

Last month, the court enacted stricter requirements and conditions governing those disclosure reports, related to things such as gifts, free hotel stays, and other hospitality.

Democratic lawmakers reacted angrily Thursday, following the release of the original report.

"The highest court in the land shouldn't have the lowest ethical standard," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said in a statement, adding the Senate Judiciary Committee he chairs will investigate.

"Justice Thomas' lavish undisclosed trips with a GOP mega-donor undermine the trust that our country places in the Supreme Court. Time for an enforceable code of conduct for justices."

