U.S. Energy Department offers funds to support green-energy job training

1/2

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announced funding would support various programs that provide training for emerging jobs in the clean-energy sector. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy said Friday it would provide $72 million in funding to help train workers for emerging jobs in a green energy sector. The department selected five higher education institutes -- Oklahoma State University, Georgia Tech, Pennsylvania's Lehigh University, Texas A&M and San Francisco State University -- to serve as centers of excellence for its Industrial Centers Program, backed by $18.7 million in funds from last year's bipartisan infrastructure measure. Advertisement

Another $54 million will expand that program to community colleges, trade schools and union training programs. Both measures, the department said, are designed to cater to students looking for opportunities in a clean-energy economy."

This is a direct investment in the next generation of American workers that will help ensure America's global leadership in advanced manufacturing and green building technologies," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.

Programs at the centers of excellence range from industrial decarbonization at Texas A&M to energy demand management at San Francisco State.

Granholm started the year with an announcement to invest $131 million to reduce carbon dioxide, supporting research and development projects for power plants and industrial facilities.

Advertisement

DOE will invest $38 million in 22 projects under the "Carbon Management" funding opportunity to develop technologies that will capture CO2 and transport it for permanent geologic storage or for conversion into fuels and chemicals.

Provisions outlined in last year's Inflation Reduction Act, meanwhile, call for a domestic manufacturing base to support electric vehicles and the batteries they need to move.

President Joe Biden set a goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and a having net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Federal data show the share of renewable energy on the grid expands from 22% for last year to 26% for 2024. Emissions are expected to decline by 2.8% over that period.