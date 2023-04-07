Trending
April 7, 2023 / 11:11 AM

OPEC cut announcement sends U.S. gas prices higher

By Daniel J. Graeber
This week's spike in the retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is a result of a decision from OPEC to trim production in May, a spokesperson for AAA said. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. retail gasoline prices are up nearly 10 cents per gallon from week-ago levels, an increase that motor club AAA said was a response to OPEC's decision to cut production in May.

AAA put the national average retail price at $3.58 for a gallon of regular unleaded for Friday, the highest price point so far this year and 8 cents higher than this time last week. Prices started their slow climb in March when refineries switched to a summer blend of gasoline, which is more expensive to make because of the additional processing steps needed to keep it from evaporating in the tank during warmer weather.

Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said this week's spike was a result of decisions made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The surprise Sunday announcement was met with a 6% jump in the price of crude oil when markets opened the next day. Brent, the global benchmark for the price of oil, closed trading Monday at $84.93 per barrel, up from $78.12 from the week prior.

The market has stabilized since Monday, though Gross added that the cost of oil accounts "for more than 50% of what we pay at the pump, so drivers may not catch a break at the pump anytime soon."

Elsewhere, the U.S. Energy Department reported this week that the total amount of refined petroleum products sent to the market over the four-week period ending March 31 averaged 20.1 million barrels per day, down 1.5% from year-ago levels.

Analysts use that as a proxy for demand. Higher energy prices, however, could curb demand should inflationary pressures stay elevated. Meanwhile, hourly earnings as reported by the Labor Department came in at the lowest level since 2021.

"The U.S. jobs market is about to get ugly and we may have only a couple more solid reports before we start seeing job losses," Edward Moya, an analyst at New York brokerage OANDA, said in an emailed report.

While $4 per gallon is likely this summer, prices should not reach the record levels from last year.

