At least 11 hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire

April 7 (UPI) -- A fire at a five-story residential building in Detroit has left at least 11 people hospitalized, local officials said.

The fire started at approximately 3:30 a.m. Friday and spread throughout the building.

"As you can see, we're extinguishing this fire. We're making sure everyone is out. We do have 20 residents displaced and will have warming bus for them." said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris.

The cause of the fire is unknown but fire crews said the building was full of combustible materials. After residents were evacuated, firefighters continued battling the blaze from outside the building.

The fire burned for several hours, eventually causing the building to collapse. Though at least 20 residents were evacuated it is unknown if anyone remained in the building at the time.