Twitter on Friday took steps to restrict users from posting links to the newsletter platform Substack.

April 7 (UPI) -- Twitter on Friday began restricting posts with links to Substack, a popular writing and newsletter platform. When users tried to like or retweet posts that linked to Substack, they received an error message saying "some actions on this Tweet have been disabled by Twitter." Advertisement

Substack founders Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Seth said in a statement to The Verge that they were "disappointed that Twitter has chosen to restrict writers' ability to share their work."

"Writers deserve the freedom to share links to Substack or anywhere else. This abrupt change is a reminder of why writers deserve a model that puts them in charge, that rewards great work with money, and that protects the free press and free speech. Their livelihoods should not be tied to platforms where they don't own their relationship with their audience, and where the rules can change on a whim," they added.

Substack originally had heard about reports that Twitter embeds were no longer working on Substack. The platform said that it was investigating the issue.

The restrictions come after Substack rolled out its new Notes feature on Wednesday, which appears more like a traditional social media feed with short-form content.

