April 7, 2023 / 6:24 PM

Jim Jordan seeks info from prosecutor in Manhattan DA office investigating Trump

By Matt Bernardini
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, requested documents Friday from Matthew Colangelo, a senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, requested documents Friday from Matthew Colangelo, a senior counsel to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI

April 7 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expanded his investigation into the Manhattan District Attorney's office on Friday, requesting testimony and documents from one of the prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump.

Jordan requested documents from Matthew Colangelo, a former top official at the Justice Department, regarding his communications with Bragg's office before he joined the team investigating Trump's alleged hush-money payments and false business records.

"You had previously served in senior positions in the U.S. Department of Justice and the New York Attorney General's Office, both of which had competing investigations related to President Trump," Jordan said in the letter to Colangelo. "Given your history of working for law-enforcement entities that are pursuing President Trump and the public reporting surrounding your decision to work for the New York County District Attorney's Office, we request your cooperation with our oversight in your personal capacity."

Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday on charges brought by Bragg's office related to alleged hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump is the first former U.S. president to be indicted.

On Thursday, Jordan subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, who was one of two prosecutors who resigned in February 2022, after Bragg took office and indicated he had doubts about proceeding with the probe into whether Trump inflated the value of his assets to obtain favorable loan terms.

"Pomerantz's public statements about the investigation strongly suggest that Bragg's prosecution of President Trump is politically motivated," Jordan said in a statement.

Bragg has warned against Republican-led congressional action related to the case.

"The House GOP continues to attempt to undermine an active investigation and ongoing New York criminal case with an unprecedented campaign of harassment and intimidation," the DA's office said in a statement reported by Politico. "Repeated efforts to weaken state and local law enforcement actions are an abuse of power and will not deter us from our duty to uphold the law."

