IRS: New plan funded by Inflation Reduction Act will dramatically improve tax services

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service presented a plan this week to improve its tax services through funding from the Biden administration. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is launching a strategic plan to transform and improve its tax services over the next 10 years. The IRS released the Strategic Operating Plan Thursday. It's made possible through roughly $80 billion in funding over 10 years from the Inflation Reduction Act. Advertisement

According to the IRS, those resources are being used to:

Support customer service by cutting wait times on the phone, providing new online tools and adding capacity at in-person tax centers. Adding capacity to better handle complex income tax filings of high-income taxpayers and big corporations by beefing up staffing of personnel experienced in complex audits. Updating IRS core operations outdated systems to create more modern and robust security technology.

"The plan is a bold look at what the future can look like for taxpayers and the IRS," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. "Now that we have long-term funding, the IRS has an opportunity to transform its operations and provide the service people deserve."

The result, Werfel said, will be service and technology enhancements that will make the future IRS look and feel much different from today.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement, "Thanks to Inflation Reduction Act resources, the IRS is already delivering significantly improved customer service this filing season. The Strategic Operating Plan shows how the IRS will continue this transformation by providing world-class service, upgrading decades-old technology, and reducing the tax gap by ensuring high earners play by the same rules as working and middle-class families."

In January, House Republicans passed a bill along party lines that would cut IRS funding instead, which Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said would repeal "funding for 87,000 new IRS agents."

The Republican effort to cut the capacity of the IRS to collect taxes would stop IRS efforts to beef up tax collections on high-income earners. The bill, however, faces opposition from both the Democrat-controlled Senate and the White House.

It comes as the House GOP is also refusing to extend the United States credit limit, risking a default that the Treasury Department has said would be catastrophic to the U.S. economy.

McCarthy has so far refused to show President Joe Biden the Republican budget proposals on the national debt ceiling. Biden has said he won't negotiate with Republicans over extending the debt ceiling because Congress has a duty to act on it.

After that is done, Biden has said, then Democrats and Republicans can present their respective budgets and negotiate.

McCarthy said in March that if Biden continues to refuse to negotiate, Republicans in the House will pass a debt ceiling bill.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department said in a statement that the IRS Strategic Operating Plan will dramatically improve services to taxpayers while focusing IRS expanded enforcement on high-dollar taxpayers with complex income tax filings.

According to the IRS, the extra funding comes after a long period of eroding resources that impacted IRS operations.

"For years, the agency has not had the resources to provide the service people deserve. Across all of our operations we've seen the impact. We've lost employees and seen our resources stretched thin with new mandates and an increasingly complex economy," Werfel said in a statement. "The IRS looks forward to demonstrating how the actions under this plan will translate into real improvements for taxpayers. Technology, as well as in-person assistance, will be cornerstones of this effort."