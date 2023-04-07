Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 7, 2023 / 11:37 AM

IRS: New plan funded by Inflation Reduction Act will dramatically improve tax services

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service presented a plan this week to improve its tax services through funding from the Biden administration. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service presented a plan this week to improve its tax services through funding from the Biden administration. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is launching a strategic plan to transform and improve its tax services over the next 10 years.

The IRS released the Strategic Operating Plan Thursday. It's made possible through roughly $80 billion in funding over 10 years from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Advertisement

According to the IRS, those resources are being used to:

Support customer service by cutting wait times on the phone, providing new online tools and adding capacity at in-person tax centers. Adding capacity to better handle complex income tax filings of high-income taxpayers and big corporations by beefing up staffing of personnel experienced in complex audits. Updating IRS core operations outdated systems to create more modern and robust security technology.

RELATED Republican-controlled House votes to slash IRS funding

"The plan is a bold look at what the future can look like for taxpayers and the IRS," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. "Now that we have long-term funding, the IRS has an opportunity to transform its operations and provide the service people deserve."

Advertisement

The result, Werfel said, will be service and technology enhancements that will make the future IRS look and feel much different from today.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement, "Thanks to Inflation Reduction Act resources, the IRS is already delivering significantly improved customer service this filing season. The Strategic Operating Plan shows how the IRS will continue this transformation by providing world-class service, upgrading decades-old technology, and reducing the tax gap by ensuring high earners play by the same rules as working and middle-class families."

RELATED CBO: U.S. could face debt ceiling crisis this summer if debt limit is not raised or suspended

In January, House Republicans passed a bill along party lines that would cut IRS funding instead, which Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said would repeal "funding for 87,000 new IRS agents."

The Republican effort to cut the capacity of the IRS to collect taxes would stop IRS efforts to beef up tax collections on high-income earners. The bill, however, faces opposition from both the Democrat-controlled Senate and the White House.

It comes as the House GOP is also refusing to extend the United States credit limit, risking a default that the Treasury Department has said would be catastrophic to the U.S. economy.

RELATED Biden slams 'fiscally demented' Republicans in MLK Day speech

McCarthy has so far refused to show President Joe Biden the Republican budget proposals on the national debt ceiling. Biden has said he won't negotiate with Republicans over extending the debt ceiling because Congress has a duty to act on it.

Advertisement

After that is done, Biden has said, then Democrats and Republicans can present their respective budgets and negotiate.

McCarthy said in March that if Biden continues to refuse to negotiate, Republicans in the House will pass a debt ceiling bill.

Meanwhile, the Treasury Department said in a statement that the IRS Strategic Operating Plan will dramatically improve services to taxpayers while focusing IRS expanded enforcement on high-dollar taxpayers with complex income tax filings.

According to the IRS, the extra funding comes after a long period of eroding resources that impacted IRS operations.

"For years, the agency has not had the resources to provide the service people deserve. Across all of our operations we've seen the impact. We've lost employees and seen our resources stretched thin with new mandates and an increasingly complex economy," Werfel said in a statement. "The IRS looks forward to demonstrating how the actions under this plan will translate into real improvements for taxpayers. Technology, as well as in-person assistance, will be cornerstones of this effort."

Latest Headlines

At least 11 hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
At least 11 hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
April 7 (UPI) -- A fire at a five-story residential building in Detroit has left at least 11 people hospitalized, according to local officials.
U.S. Energy Department offers funds to support green-energy job training
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
U.S. Energy Department offers funds to support green-energy job training
April 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy said Friday it would provide $72 million in funding to help train workers for emerging jobs in a green energy sector.
Local officials to select replacements for expelled TN lawmakers
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Local officials to select replacements for expelled TN lawmakers
April 7 (UPI) -- Interim lawmakers will likely be appointed to replace two Democrats who were expelled from the Tennessee Legislature for their protest inside the state Capitol demanding action on gun control after a school shooting.
2 suspects in custody, 1 at large in shooting deaths of 3 teens in Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2 suspects in custody, 1 at large in shooting deaths of 3 teens in Florida
April 7 (UPI) -- Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods announced the identity of three suspects he believes were involved in the shooting deaths of three teenagers last week in Florida, two of them who are currently in custody.
Federal funding to help communities apply for transportation grants
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal funding to help communities apply for transportation grants
April 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation Friday announced more than $21 million to help underprivileged communities identify and successfully apply for federal funding grants for major infrastructure projects.
OPEC cut announcement sends U.S. gas prices higher
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
OPEC cut announcement sends U.S. gas prices higher
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. retail gasoline prices are up nearly 10 cents per gallon from week-ago levels, an increase that motor club AAA said was a response to OPEC's decision to cut production in May.
Prosecutors charge ex-Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson with bribery
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors charge ex-Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson with bribery
April 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. attorney's office charged former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson on Thursday in a bribery scheme involving the state's medical marijuana business.
Hiring in March down 90,000 from the prior month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hiring in March down 90,000 from the prior month
April 7 (UPI) -- The Labor Department reported Friday that non-farm payrolls increased by 236,000 in March, some 90,000 fewer than in February as the U.S. economy slows down.
Stormy Daniels says she would 'absolutely' testify in Trump hush money case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stormy Daniels says she would 'absolutely' testify in Trump hush money case
April 7 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels, in her first interview since former President Donald Trump was indicted on 34 felonies, told Piers Morgan that she would "absolutely" testify at his trial, but doesn't think Trump should go to prison.
Kansas passes new restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kansas passes new restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors
April 7 (UPI) -- The Kansas Legislature Friday approved a bill that expands restrictions on gender-related healthcare for minors and takes legal action against doctors while also threatening to take away their medical licenses.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Coolio died from effects of fentanyl, says medical examiner
Coolio died from effects of fentanyl, says medical examiner
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement