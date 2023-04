Walmart announced plans to expand electric vehicle charging stations to more Walmart and Sam's Club locations. File Photo by TaurusEmerald/ Wikimedia Commons

April 6 (UPI) -- Walmart has announced plans to expand electric vehicle charging stations to more Walmart and Sam's Club locations. "With a store or club located within 10 miles of approximately 90% of Americans, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a convenient charging option that will help make EV ownership possible whether people live in rural, suburban or urban areas," Walmart said in a news release Thursday. Advertisement

According to Walmart, there are already 1,300 electric vehicle charging stations at 280 locations in the United States.

"Our goal is to meet the needs of customers and members where they live and open the road to those driving across the country," the press release continues.

"As more drivers transition to EVs, our network growth will help expand domestic EV charging capacity across states," Walmart said.

According to a fact sheet released by the White House in February, there are now over 3 million electric vehicles on the road, and over 130,000 public electric vehicle charging stations.

Walmart hopes the new charging stations will help reduce emissions and motivate customers to use Walmart services while they wait for their vehicles to charge.

Advertisement