Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2023 / 9:54 PM

Puerto Rico grand jury indicts two men for drug trafficking after death of CBP agent

By Adam Schrader

April 6 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted two men for trafficking cocaine after they were accused of having roles in the death of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, the agency announced Thursday.

Osvaldo Hernández-Camacho and Edgardo Luis Matos-Santos were previously accused of aiding and abetting Joseamid Vázquez-Torres in the slaying of the federal agent, Michael Maceda, according to a CBP news release.

Advertisement

Vázquez-Torres died during an exchange of gunfire between the alleged drug traffickers and CBP marine interdiction agents while at sea, the Puerto Rican news channel WAPA-TV reported.

Maceda suffered a gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Two other federal agents were also wounded at the time.

RELATED Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charges

Hernández-Camacho and Matos-Santos each face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Officials also charged another man and two women with drug trafficking after Thursday's indictment, the Justice Department said in a statement. They were named as Nelson Rivera-Suárez, Xiomarie Marrero-Álvarez and Yahaira Santos-Castillo.

The alleged narcos were together accused of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States from the Dominican Republic from November 2021 through this month.

Advertisement

As part of the case, investigators seized $10 million in U.S. currency and three boats, as well as a Toyota Tundra and several vans and trailers. Officials also seized lots of land in the cities of Lajas and Carolina in Puerto Rico. Moreover, investigators seized five pistols, a shotgun, a rifle and ammunition for the weapons.

"The conduct charged in this Superseding Indictment proves that firearms in the hands of drug traffickers pose a grave threat to our community and to our law enforcement partners," said W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

"For that reason, the U.S. Attorney's office remains committed to the investigation and prosecution of transnational drug traffickers. We will find them and bring them before the courts to face the consequences of their crimes."

RELATED Former Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, mayor convicted in bribery scheme

Read More

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in hush-money cases

Latest Headlines

In unprecedented move, 2 Tennessee lawmakers expelled after gun protest
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In unprecedented move, 2 Tennessee lawmakers expelled after gun protest
April 6 (UPI) -- Tennessee Republican lawmakers removed what could be the two of three Democratic representatives from their elected offices Thursday after they took part in anti-gun protests inside the state Capitol last week.
Education Department rule would limit transgender student athlete bans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Education Department rule would limit transgender student athlete bans
April 6 (UPI) -- A new rule change outlined Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education would establish a new framework for developing eligibility criteria for transgender athletes participating in school sports.
Lawmakers invite South Korean president to address joint meeting of Congress
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lawmakers invite South Korean president to address joint meeting of Congress
April 6 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been invited to speak at a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on April 27 to mark the decades-long friendship between the two nations.
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that transgender student athletes may compete on woman's sports teams in West Virginia, upholding a lower court's challenge to anti-trans legislation passed in 2021.
Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday issued his second veto since his inauguration, striking down a congressional effort to undo his administration's new water regulations.
Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration
April 6 (UPI) -- The White House released a report Thursday detailing what went wrong during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August, 2021.
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
April 6 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed a former assistant district attorney in New York who resigned after leading an investigation into the finances of former President Donald Trump.
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
April 6 (UPI) -- Democrats on Thursday angrily responded to a report that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife were longtime recipients of undisclosed luxury trips from a major Republican Party donor.
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
April 6 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims.
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday withdrew approval of Makena, a prescription drug that had been approved for reducing the risk of pre-term birth in women who already have had one spontaneous pre-term birth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Human cases of 'highly fatal' Marburg virus recorded in Africa, CDC warns
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement