Puerto Rico grand jury indicts two men for drug trafficking after death of CBP agent

April 6 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted two men for trafficking cocaine after they were accused of having roles in the death of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, the agency announced Thursday.

Osvaldo Hernández-Camacho and Edgardo Luis Matos-Santos were previously accused of aiding and abetting Joseamid Vázquez-Torres in the slaying of the federal agent, Michael Maceda, according to a CBP news release.

Vázquez-Torres died during an exchange of gunfire between the alleged drug traffickers and CBP marine interdiction agents while at sea, the Puerto Rican news channel WAPA-TV reported.

Maceda suffered a gunshot injury and was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Two other federal agents were also wounded at the time.

Hernández-Camacho and Matos-Santos each face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Officials also charged another man and two women with drug trafficking after Thursday's indictment, the Justice Department said in a statement. They were named as Nelson Rivera-Suárez, Xiomarie Marrero-Álvarez and Yahaira Santos-Castillo.

The alleged narcos were together accused of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States from the Dominican Republic from November 2021 through this month.

As part of the case, investigators seized $10 million in U.S. currency and three boats, as well as a Toyota Tundra and several vans and trailers. Officials also seized lots of land in the cities of Lajas and Carolina in Puerto Rico. Moreover, investigators seized five pistols, a shotgun, a rifle and ammunition for the weapons.

"The conduct charged in this Superseding Indictment proves that firearms in the hands of drug traffickers pose a grave threat to our community and to our law enforcement partners," said W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

"For that reason, the U.S. Attorney's office remains committed to the investigation and prosecution of transnational drug traffickers. We will find them and bring them before the courts to face the consequences of their crimes."