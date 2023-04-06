Trending
Lawmakers invite South Korean president to address joint meeting of Congress

By Adam Schrader
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (at left, during a meeting with President Biden in late 2022) has been invited to speak at a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on April 27 to mark the decades-long friendship between the United States and South Korea. File Photo by EPA-EFE
April 6 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been invited to speak at a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on April 27 to mark the decades-long friendship between the two nations.

The invitation was sent to Yoon by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, along with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

"With this year marking the 70th anniversary of the alliance between our two countries, it is an especially important time to reflect on the achievements of our partnership and reaffirm our shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity and global peace," the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

The lawmakers hailed the relationship between the United States and South Korea as "one of great importance and significance" while calling Yoon's leadership "instrumental in strengthening this partnership."

"We believe the joint meeting would provide an ideal platform for you to share your vision for the future of the U.S.-Korea alliance and to highlight the progress that has been made in recent years," the lawmakers wrote.

The administration of President Joe Biden announced last month that Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, will visit the White House for a state dinner on April 26.

"President Biden and President Yoon will highlight the importance and enduring strength of the ironclad U.S.-ROK alliance as well as the United States' unwavering commitment to the ROK," the White House said in its announcement.

"The presidents will discuss our shared resolve to deepen and broaden our political, economic, security, and people-to-people ties."

