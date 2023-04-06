Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2023 / 3:39 PM

Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims

By Joe Fisher
Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI
Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims.

Smartmatic seeks $2.7 billion from Fox News for defamation after pushing claims that it and Dominion Voting Systems were involved in election fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

Abby Grossberg, the ex-Fox News producer subpoenaed, is ordered to turn over communication records and documents related to the network's coverage of the 2020 election. In particular, the court is seeking records of her potential communication with former President Donald Trump's legal and campaign teams, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

Grossberg's credits include producing programs like Tucker Carlson Tonight and Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo. She was fired from the network after she sued Fox News, alleging that the network coerced her to provide false testimony under oath by threatening to terminate her. She has also accused Fox News of religious and gender discrimination in her lawsuit.

RELATED Dominion can force Murdochs to testify, judge rules

Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the center of many unfounded claims parroted on Fox News, gained a victory in its separate lawsuit against the network on Wednesday. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that the company can subpoena Fox Corp. executives Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch in its $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News.

Advertisement

Smartmatic played a much smaller role in the 2020 election, providing its technology only to Los Angeles County.

Smartmatic has also entered a defamation suit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for allegedly pushing claims of voter fraud. A judge denied Lindell's motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday.

RELATED Judge says Dominion's defamation suit against Fox News can begin in April

RELATED Trump supporter demands retraction from Tucker Carlson for Jan. 6 riot conspiracy theory

Latest Headlines

FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday withdrew approval of Makena, a prescription drug that had been approved for reducing the risk of pre-term birth in women who already have had one spontaneous pre-term birth.
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
April 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Dalton, Ga., Thursday to announce a $2.5 billion solar panel factory expansion between Summit Ridge Energy and Qcells.
Walmart to expand electric vehicle charging stations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Walmart to expand electric vehicle charging stations
April 6 (UPI) -- Walmart has announced plans to expand electric vehicle charging stations to more Walmart and Sam's Club locations.
In unprecedented move, Tennessee might expel 3 Democrats over gun protests
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In unprecedented move, Tennessee might expel 3 Democrats over gun protests
April 6 (UPI) -- Tennessee Republican lawmakers appear poised to remove three Democratic representatives from their elected offices Thursday after they took part in anti-gun protests inside the state Capitol last week.
Rare April subtropical storm may brew in Gulf of Mexico next week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rare April subtropical storm may brew in Gulf of Mexico next week
Meteorologists will be closely monitoring the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days as there is concern that a tropical or subtropical system may brew prior to moving onshore in the southern United States next week.
Finance risks relatively low despite banking turmoil, St. Louis Fed chief says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Finance risks relatively low despite banking turmoil, St. Louis Fed chief says
April 6 (UPI) -- Following the collapse of U.S. banks, the chairman of the St. Louis Fed said Thursday that risks in the financial sector are low relative to the recession from 2007-2009.
White House brings back 'EGGucation' theme for second Biden Easter Egg Roll event
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House brings back 'EGGucation' theme for second Biden Easter Egg Roll event
April 6 (UPI) -- White House will host its annual Easter Egg Roll event on Monday with first lady Jill Biden continuing a school-focused "EGGucation" theme from last year.
Ex-Alaskan city treasurer charged with bilking more than $1M
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ex-Alaskan city treasurer charged with bilking more than $1M
April 6 (UPI) -- A former Alaskan city treasurer has been charged with bilking more than $1 million in a nearly decade-long embezzlement scheme.
Idaho bans 'abortion trafficking'; ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Idaho bans 'abortion trafficking'; ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue
April 6 (UPI) -- The Republican governor of Idaho, Brad Little, signed into law legislation that makes it a crime for an adult to aid a minor in receiving an abortion.
U.S. sanctions former Haitian official for corruption
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. sanctions former Haitian official for corruption
April 6 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted the former president of the Haitian Chamber of Deputies as the administration of President Joe Biden continues to target corruption destabilizing the Caribbean nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement