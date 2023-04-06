Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims

Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims. File photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims. Smartmatic seeks $2.7 billion from Fox News for defamation after pushing claims that it and Dominion Voting Systems were involved in election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Advertisement

Abby Grossberg, the ex-Fox News producer subpoenaed, is ordered to turn over communication records and documents related to the network's coverage of the 2020 election. In particular, the court is seeking records of her potential communication with former President Donald Trump's legal and campaign teams, including attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

Grossberg's credits include producing programs like Tucker Carlson Tonight and Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo. She was fired from the network after she sued Fox News, alleging that the network coerced her to provide false testimony under oath by threatening to terminate her. She has also accused Fox News of religious and gender discrimination in her lawsuit.

Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the center of many unfounded claims parroted on Fox News, gained a victory in its separate lawsuit against the network on Wednesday. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled that the company can subpoena Fox Corp. executives Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch in its $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News.

Smartmatic played a much smaller role in the 2020 election, providing its technology only to Los Angeles County.

Smartmatic has also entered a defamation suit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for allegedly pushing claims of voter fraud. A judge denied Lindell's motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday.