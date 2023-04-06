Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2023 / 7:50 PM

Education Department rule would limit transgender student athlete bans

By Simon Druker
"Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (pictured in 2022) in a statement Thursday announcing a rule change affecting transgender student athletes. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
"Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination," said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona (pictured in 2022) in a statement Thursday announcing a rule change affecting transgender student athletes. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- A rule change outlined Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education would establish a new framework for developing eligibility criteria for transgender athletes participating in school sports.

The notice of proposed rule making falls under Title IX and aims to limit the extent to which individual schools or athletic associations can enact blanket bans on transgender student athlete participation, the department said Thursday.

Advertisement

Following the Education Amendments of 1972, federal regulations have required schools to provide equal athletic opportunities for students regardless of gender.

Lawmakers in Kansas Wednesday passed legislation that will ban transgender student athletes from competing in women's sports beginning this summer. The state is the latest to enact sweeping bans of transgender athletes wishing to compete in a sport consistent with their gender identity.

RELATED Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes

The NPRM introduced Thursday, if passed, would block schools from adopting a one-size-fits-all approach or policy like the one in Kansas and in other states.

The department expects it "would provide much needed clarity for students, parents, and coaches." The proposal comes after two years of outreach on behalf of the department, which heard from schools, students, parents, and coaches. The common underlying concern was uncertainty.

Advertisement

All public schools from kindergarten through Grade 12, as well as colleges, universities, and other post-secondary institutions that receive federal funding would be required to abide by the proposal.

RELATED 'Pink Ladies' cast addresses gender nonconformity, racism

"Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination. Being on a sports team is an important part of the school experience for students of all ages," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement Thursday.

"Beyond all the benefits to physical and mental health, playing on a team teaches students how to work hard, get along with others, believe in themselves, and build healthy habits that last a lifetime. Today's proposed rule is designed to support Title IX's protection for equal athletics opportunity. We welcome and encourage public comment on the proposed regulation and will continue working to ensure Title IX's effective protection for all students."

The rule change proposal comes the same day the U.S. Supreme Court ruled transgender student athletes can compete on womans' sports teams in West Virginia. The high court upheld a lower court's challenge to anti-trans legislation passed in that state in 2021.

RELATED Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'

Latest Headlines

Lawmakers invite South Korean president to address joint meeting of Congress
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Lawmakers invite South Korean president to address joint meeting of Congress
April 6 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been invited to speak at a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on April 27 to mark the decades-long friendship between the two nations.
Tennessee Republican lawmakers expel Democratic colleague over gun protests
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tennessee Republican lawmakers expel Democratic colleague over gun protests
April 6 (UPI) -- Tennessee Republican lawmakers removed what could be the one of three Democratic representatives from their elected offices Thursday after they took part in anti-gun protests inside the state Capitol last week.
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court rules against West Virginia law barring transgender athletes
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that transgender student athletes may compete on woman's sports teams in West Virginia, upholding a lower court's challenge to anti-trans legislation passed in 2021.
Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden vetoes congressional effort to undo new water regulations
April 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday issued his second veto since his inauguration, striking down a congressional effort to undo his administration's new water regulations.
Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Report on U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan critical of Trump administration
April 6 (UPI) -- The White House released a report Thursday detailing what went wrong during the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan in August, 2021.
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jim Jordan subpoenas former N.Y. prosecutor in Donald Trump case
April 6 (UPI) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Thursday subpoenaed a former assistant district attorney in New York who resigned after leading an investigation into the finances of former President Donald Trump.
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Democrats vow action after report of lavish gifts to Clarence Thomas
April 6 (UPI) -- Democrats on Thursday angrily responded to a report that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife were longtime recipients of undisclosed luxury trips from a major Republican Party donor.
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Smartmatic subpoenas ex-Fox News producer in lawsuit over election fraud claims
April 6 (UPI) -- Electronic voting technology company Smartmatic has subpoenaed a former Fox News producer to testify in its case against the network regarding election fraud claims.
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena
April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday withdrew approval of Makena, a prescription drug that had been approved for reducing the risk of pre-term birth in women who already have had one spontaneous pre-term birth.
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris announces $2.5B solar panel manufacturing expansion in Georgia
April 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited Dalton, Ga., Thursday to announce a $2.5 billion solar panel factory expansion between Summit Ridge Energy and Qcells.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
China deploys warships near Taiwan after its president meets U.S. House speaker
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
Xi says Ukraine peace talks should be held but calls for 'calm' from international community
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
Rockets fired from Gaza following second night of tensions at Al-Aqsa mosque
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement