Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 6, 2023 / 12:01 AM

Indiana, Idaho governors sign bans on gender-affirming care for minors

By Darryl Coote
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed legislation Tuesday to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed legislation Tuesday to criminalize gender-affirming care for minors. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The Republican governors of Indiana and Idaho have signed legislation banning gender-affirming care for minors while the American Civil Liberties Union has vowed to sue to ensure neither becomes law.

Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana signed Senate Bill 480 on Wednesday after Gov. Brad Little of Idaho signed House Bill 71 a day prior.

Advertisement

The Indiana bill prohibits medical professionals from performing transition procedures, including medical and surgery therapies, on a minor, or aiding or abetting another medical professional from doing likewise under threat of civil action.

The law goes into effect July 1, and stipulates that physicians prescribing hormone therapy to a transgender minor prior to this date may continue doing so until Dec. 31.

RELATED Marking Transgender Day of Visibility, Biden calls attacks on community 'un-American'

The Idaho bill criminalizes the administration of gender-affirming care for minors with up to 10 years' imprisonment.

"In signing this bill, I recognize our society plays a role in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies," Little said in a letter announcing his signing of HB 71.

Advertisement

"This bill is aptly named the Vulnerable Child Protection Act because it seeks to protect children with gender dysphoria from medical and surgical interventions that can cause permanent damage to their bodies before they are mature enough to make such health decisions."

RELATED Kansas bans transgender student athletes from girls' and women's sports

The governors signed the bills amid a Republican effort nationwide to pass bills which opponents describe as an attack on the rights of transgender and LGBTQ people, particularly youth.

The ACLU is tracking 451 such bills entered into 44 state legislatures this year, of which 24 have already passed into law and another 354 are advancing through the various states' Congresses.

With respect to gender-affirming care for minors, 15 states including Idaho and Indiana have now passed bans with more than a dozen others considering similar policies, according to a map compiled by the Human Rights Campaign, the country's largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

RELATED Gov. Murphy signs EO making N.J. 'a safe haven for gender-affirming care'

The bans come despite major U.S. medical associations supporting gender-affirming care with the largest organization, the American Medical Association, saying it is "inappropriate and harmful" for state legislatures to "dictate that certain transition-related services are never appropriate and limit the range of options physicians and families may consider."

Within hours of Holcomb signing SB 480 on Wednesday, the ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against it on behalf of four transgender youth and their families as well as a doctor and healthcare clinic on the grounds that it violates the U.S. Constitution, specially the Medicaid Act and the Affordable Care Act, which prohibits medical services authorized and reimbursed by the federal government.

Advertisement

"Gender-affirming care is life-saving care for our clients, and they're terrified of what will happen if this law is allowed to take effect," Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, said in a statement. "No child should be cut off from the medical care they need or denied their fundamental right to be themselves -- but this law would do both."

In Idaho, the ACLU vowed to sue to stop HB 71 from becoming the law of the state.

"For lawmakers to interfere in decisions that ought to be made by families and their healthcare providers is clear government overreach and is unacceptable," Leo Morals, ACLU of Idaho executive director, said in a statement. "For any individuals directly impacted, we seek partnership as we challenge this law in court."

Populist and far-right think tank American Principles Project cheered both Republican governors on Wednesday, saying in a statement that "it is encouraging to see lawmakers nationwide taking action to protect children."

Latest Headlines

U.S. awards drought-stricken states $585M to repair aging water infrastructure
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. awards drought-stricken states $585M to repair aging water infrastructure
April 5 (UPI) -- Eleven states are slated to receive nearly $585 million in federal funding, as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to fix aging dams and water infrastructure following years of drought.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
April 5 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of former U.S. attorney general and slain 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, is running for president in 2024 as a Democrat, according to paperwork filed Wednesday.
Man accused in Michael K. Williams' drug death pleads guilty
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man accused in Michael K. Williams' drug death pleads guilty
April 5 (UPI) -- The man accused of distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
April 5 (UPI) -- NPR President and CEO John Lansing said he was "disturbed" to see the network's official Twitter account labeled as "state-affiliated media."
Kansas bans transgender student athletes from girls' and women's sports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kansas bans transgender student athletes from girls' and women's sports
April 5 (UPI) -- Kansas state lawmakers voted Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly's third veto and pass the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which bans transgender athletes from competing in women's sports.
Michigan repeals 1931 legislation restricting abortion access
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Michigan repeals 1931 legislation restricting abortion access
April 5 (UPI) -- Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a bill repealing restrictive abortion legislation passed almost 100 years ago.
Saudi-backed Savvy buying Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble GO maker Scopely for $4.9B
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Saudi-backed Savvy buying Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble GO maker Scopely for $4.9B
April 5 (UPI) -- A game developer backed by Saudi Arabia is buying California-based Scopely, which is behind popular games like Scrabble GO, Yahtzee With Buddies and Star Trek Fleet Command.
Stacey Abrams to join Howard University as Endowed Chair for Race, Black Politics
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Stacey Abrams to join Howard University as Endowed Chair for Race, Black Politics
April 5 (UPI) -- Howard University has appointed Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams as its first Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.
Dominion can force Murdochs to testify, judge rules
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dominion can force Murdochs to testify, judge rules
April 5 (UPI) -- Fox Corporation executives Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch must testify on the witness stand if called to do so, in this month's defamation trial brought by Dominion Voting Systems, a Delaware judge ruled Wednesday.
Maryland AG report alleges 'depraved' child sexual abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Maryland AG report alleges 'depraved' child sexual abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore
April 5 (UPI) -- The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released its 456-page report into the Archdiocese of Baltimore, alleging decades of "horrific and repeated" church sex abuse involving hundreds of children.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-through lane, Ga. police say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement