April 6, 2023 / 3:39 PM

FDA withdraws approval for pre-term birth drug Makena

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert M. Califf (pictured in 2022) Thursday called the final decision to withdraw approval for Makena, a pre-term birth drug, tragic in its disparate effect on Black women. The FDA withdrew approval because the drug was found to not be effective. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday withdrew approval of Makena, a prescription drug that had been approved for reducing the risk of pre-term birth in women who already have a history of one spontaneous pre-term birth.

The decision is effective immediately and means that Makena and generic versions of it cannot "lawfully be distributed in interstate commerce."

"It is tragic that the scientific research and medical communities have not yet found a treatment shown to be effective in preventing preterm birth and improving neonatal outcomes-particularly in light of the fact that this serious condition has a disparate impact on communities of color, especially Black women," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. in a statement.

The FDA said it had approved Makena under an accelerated program in 2011. After a confirmatory study failed to "verify clinical benefit," the FDA said, the agency's Center for Drug Evaluation and research proposed withdrawing the drug's approval in 2020.

In Oct. 2022 the FDA began making its case to pull the drug while Makena maker Covis Pharma had argued that pulling approval for it would hurt Black women.

"We acknowledge at the outset the serious problems of preterm birth with respect to both maternal and neonatal health and the contribution of institutional forces that have led to health disparities, including preterm birth, among Black women," said FDA Chief Scientist Namandjé Bumpus, Ph.D. in a statement. "Nothing in this opinion today is intended to minimize these concerns - to the contrary, our hope is that this decision will help galvanize further research."

The FDA said patients should talk with their medical providers if they have personal supplies of Makena they want to take.

But the agency said approval has been withdrawn because the drugs are no longer shown to be effective and the benefits do not outweigh the risks.

