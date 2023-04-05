Trending
April 5, 2023 / 11:25 AM

U.S. grant money targets methane leaks from gas pipelines

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announces federal grant money will support overhauls to the nation's network of natural gas pipelines to prevent methane emissions. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with far more warming potential than carbon dioxide. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
April 5 (UPI) -- Exposure to harmful methane emissions from the nation's network of natural gas pipelines could be diminished with nearly $200 million in grants for overhauls, the U.S. Transportation Department announced Wednesday.

Grant money through the department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will be spread across 37 separate projects, starting with $10 million for Lac Cruces, New Mexico.

"This funding to modernize our gas pipelines will help protect residents from dangerous leaks, create good-paying jobs, and reduce methane emissions in communities across the nation, particularly in rural and underserved areas," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,

Methane is finding a niche as a cleaner fuel, though it has more warming potential as a greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. Data from the Environmental Protection Agency show that distribution, transmission and storage of oil and natural gas combine for 26% of the total methane emissions from fossil fuels.

Climate TRACE, a coalition founded by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore to monitor global emissions, found that more than half of the 50 largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions are associated with oil and natural gas fields and those emissions are vastly under-reported.

The EPA in November proposed new standards on methane abatement designed to cut methane emissions associated with oil and gas production by 87% from their 2005 levels by 2030.

Funding from the PHMSA targets repairs, replacement and rehabilitation of nearly 270 miles of pipeline.

"The next funding opportunity of $392 million is expected to be released in May of this year," the agency added.

EPA pauses shipments of hazardous material from East Palestine derailment site Biden's latest infrastructure grants target key New York train tunnel Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses

