Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2023 / 8:04 PM

Kansas bans transgender student athletes from girl's and women's sports

By Sheri Walsh
Kansas state lawmakers voted Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly's third veto and pass the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which bans transgender student athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports. Photo courtesy of Kansas Historical Society
Kansas state lawmakers voted Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly's third veto and pass the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which bans transgender student athletes from competing in women's and girls' sports. Photo courtesy of Kansas Historical Society

April 5 (UPI) -- Kansas will ban transgender student athletes from competing in women's sports, starting this summer.

Lawmakers in the state's House and Senate voted Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly's third veto and pass the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which bans anyone assigned male at birth from competing in women's and girls' sports.

Advertisement

"It breaks my heart. It certainly is disappointing. I know that there are some legislators for whom this was a very, very hard vote, one that I think that they will regret as they look back on their time in the legislature," Kelly told reporters after the votes.

Kansas' House voted 84-to-40 and the state's Senate voted 28-to-12 to enact the ban following minimal debate.

RELATED Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear vetos GOP's sweeping anti-trans bill

"The Fairness in Women's Sports Act protects the rights of female athletes in the state by requiring that female student athletic teams only include members who are biologically female. House Republicans are united in our commitment to defending the intention of Title IX," House Republican leaders said in a statement.

"We proudly stand with the female athletes across Kansas in their pursuit of athletic awards, opportunities and scholarships and believe they deserve every chance at success afforded to their male counterparts."

Advertisement

Currently, there are 109,000 students registered in the Kansas High School Athletics Association. Eleven of those students are transgender.

RELATED Mississippi governor signs bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors

"All I'm seeing is people saying they hate my child. They hate other kids like my child. They hate children and they're not really fighting for them," said Democratic Rep. Heather Meyer, whose child is transgender. "It just makes me upset, and I'm tired. But I'm going to keep fighting."

In January, a federal judge ruled West Virginia's transgender sports ban is constitutional. Alabama, Arkansas, South Carolina and Mississippi also restrict transgender athletes from playing on girls' sports teams.

The Kansas Attorney General's Office issued a statement Wednesday, vowing to defend the new state law if it is challenged.

RELATED Trump vows to end 'left-wing gender insanity' if re-elected

"I applaud the legislature for overriding the governor's veto and protecting girls' sports," Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said after the votes.

"As the father of five daughters who are involved in sports, I care deeply about the fairness in girls' sports," Kobach said. "If any group challenges this law in court, I will defend it vigorously. And I am confident that the law will survive any challenge."

Latest Headlines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president in 2024
April 5 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of former U.S. attorney general and slain 1968 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, is running for president in 2024 as a Democrat, according to paperwork filed Wednesday.
Man accused in Michael K. Williams' drug death pleads guilty
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Man accused in Michael K. Williams' drug death pleads guilty
April 5 (UPI) -- The man accused of distributing the fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of The Wire actor Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
NPR pushes back after Twitter's decision to label it 'state-affiliated media'
April 5 (UPI) -- NPR President and CEO John Lansing said he was "disturbed" to see the network's official Twitter account labeled as "state-affiliated media."
Michigan repeals 1931 legislation restricting abortion access
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan repeals 1931 legislation restricting abortion access
April 5 (UPI) -- Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a bill repealing restrictive abortion legislation passed almost 100 years ago.
Saudi-backed Savvy buying Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble GO maker Scopely for $4.9B
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Saudi-backed Savvy buying Marvel Strike Force, Scrabble GO maker Scopely for $4.9B
April 5 (UPI) -- A game developer backed by Saudi Arabia is buying California-based Scopely, which is behind popular games like Scrabble GO, Yahtzee With Buddies and Star Trek Fleet Command.
Stacey Abrams to join Howard University as Endowed Chair for Race, Black Politics
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Stacey Abrams to join Howard University as Endowed Chair for Race, Black Politics
April 5 (UPI) -- Howard University has appointed Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams as its first Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair for Race and Black Politics.
Dominion can force Murdochs to testify, judge rules
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dominion can force Murdochs to testify, judge rules
April 5 (UPI) -- Fox Corporation executives Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch must testify on the witness stand if called to do so, in this month's defamation trial brought by Dominion Voting Systems, a Delaware judge ruled Wednesday.
Maryland AG report alleges 'depraved' child sexual abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Maryland AG report alleges 'depraved' child sexual abuse in Archdiocese of Baltimore
April 5 (UPI) -- The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released its 456-page report into the Archdiocese of Baltimore, alleging decades of "horrific and repeated" church sex abuse involving hundreds of children.
Maryland sheriff charged in scheme to illegally obtain machine guns
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Maryland sheriff charged in scheme to illegally obtain machine guns
April 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland sheriff and his accomplice have been charged in a scheme to illegally obtain machine guns.
Mike Pence will not appeal order to testify in Jan. 6 investigation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mike Pence will not appeal order to testify in Jan. 6 investigation
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal an order from a federal judge calling him to testify before a Washington, D.C., grand jury in its Jan. 6 probe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
N.C. Rep. Tricia Cotham criticizes Democratic Party, switches to GOP
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
Man kills four children in attack at Brazilian kindergarten
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
More severe storms, tornadoes, blizzard conditions forecast for Central U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement