U.S. News
April 5, 2023 / 12:26 PM

U.S. energy data suggests a cooling economy

By Daniel J. Graeber
Market watchers see signs of a cooling economy in data figures from the federal government. Implied demand was off from year-ago levels, according to the Energy Department. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Market watchers see signs of a cooling economy in data figures from the federal government. Implied demand was off from year-ago levels, according to the Energy Department. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Implied demand for refined petroleum products such as gasoline show the U.S. economy may be cooling off, analysis of recent federal data found.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Energy Department's data cruncher, showed total commercial crude oil inventories declined by 3.7 million barrels from week-ago levels.

An emailed report from S&P Global Commodity Insights said the decline in crude oil inventories suggested refineries were busy. S&P estimates refineries put 1 million barrels per day more through their systems than they did during the week ending March 3, which would explain some of the inventory decline.

Inclement weather in Texas late last year limited refinery activity before a regular period of late-winter maintenance that coincides with a shift to a summer blend of gasoline, which requires additional processing steps to keep it from evaporating during warmer months.

RELATED Consumer-level inflation declines, but Biden says the fight isn't over

While S&P data pointed to a larger draw on commercial storage levels than the government, the agency said that any decline was likely the result of increased refinery activity. Federal data show refineries were working at 89.6% of their full capacity last week, compared with a run rate of 86% for the seven-day period ending March 3.

On the demand side, federal data show the total amount of refined petroleum products sent to the market over the four-week period ending March 31 averaged 20.1 million barrels per day, down 1.5% from year-ago levels.

Analysts use that data point as a proxy for demand. Tom Kloza, the head of the Oil Price Information Service, said that data shows a clear economic decline.

RELATED U.S. gasoline prices follow crude oil higher

"If you believe gasoline demand is well above last year, you may be deluding yourself," he said from his official account on Twitter.

Demand could be on the decline because of an uptick in retail gasoline prices, which at $3.53 for a national average are 13 cents per gallon more than this time last month, according to AAA.

Recent data from the labor sector, meanwhile, showed the economy is cooling off.

RELATED U.S. GDP revised down to 2.6% as consumer spending falls

"Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing," said Nela Richardson, the chief economist at ADP. "Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down."

In a first, IEA-lauded, industrial-scale heat pump coming to Massachusetts
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
In a first, IEA-lauded, industrial-scale heat pump coming to Massachusetts
April 5 (UPI) -- U.S. based Vicinity Energy said it was teaming up with Germany's MAN Energy Solutions to build what it believes will be the largest industrial-scale heat pump in the country.
Bed Bath & Beyond introduces vendor consignment partnership
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bed Bath & Beyond introduces vendor consignment partnership
April 5 (UPI) -- Bed Bath and Beyond will introduce a vendor consignment program to help navigate current financial issues which have pushed the home wares supplier to the brink of bankruptcy.
Sutherland Springs shooting victims reach settlement with government
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sutherland Springs shooting victims reach settlement with government
April 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department reached a $144.5 million settlement on Wednesday with the victims of a 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
U.S. grant money targets methane leaks from gas pipelines
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. grant money targets methane leaks from gas pipelines
April 5 (UPI) -- Exposure to harmful methane emissions from the nation's network of natural gas pipelines could be diminished with nearly $200 million in grants for overhauls, the U.S. Transportation Department announced Wednesday.
Missouri confirms tornado deaths; more severe weather moving through Midwest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Missouri confirms tornado deaths; more severe weather moving through Midwest
April 5 (UPI) -- As the Missouri Highway Patrol reported injuries and fatalities from a tornado in the Glenallen area, the National Weather Service is warning of more Midwest severe weather Wednesday.
Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump urges defunding of Justice Dept. in wake of indictment
April 5 (UPI) -- Donald Trump called on Congress to defund the Department of Justice on Wednesday, a day after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying documents, becoming the first ex-president to be indicted.
5,000 GM employees take buyouts worth $1 billion to leave company by June
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
5,000 GM employees take buyouts worth $1 billion to leave company by June
April 5 (UPI) -- General Motors will extend severance benefits to about 5,000 front-office employees as part of staff reductions and other cost-cutting measures announced by the company earlier this year.
Labor data show the economy is slowing, ADP says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Labor data show the economy is slowing, ADP says
April 5 (UPI) -- Private sector employees in March added about 100,000 fewer jobs to their payrolls than they did the prior month, showing the economy is slowing down, payroll processor ADP said Wednesday.
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump lawyers nearly $122,000 in defamation suit
April 5 (UPI) -- Stormy Daniels was ordered to pay nearly $122,000 in legal fees to former President Donald Trump's attorneys in a 2018 defamation lawsuit on Tuesday.
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Third teen dies in string of connected shootings in Florida
April 5 (UPI) -- A 16-year-old girl found shot by the side of the road late last week in northern Florida has died, authorities said, lifting the death toll from a recent string of connected shootings to three. 
