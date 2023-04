Bed Bath & Beyond is entering into a vendor consignment partnership with Hilco Global's ReStore Capital. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Bed Bath & Beyond will introduce a vendor consignment program to help navigate current financial issues that have pushed the homewares supplier to the brink of bankruptcy. The company will team up with Hilco Global's ReStore Capital, which will purchase up to $120 million of merchandise to increase availability to customers. Advertisement

Bed Bath & Beyond has struggled with declining sales and inventory issues caused by new restrictions from suppliers.

In January, the company defaulted on a credit line with JPMorgan and said it was considering debt restructuring under bankruptcy regulations in a filling to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"At this time the company does not have sufficient resources to repay the amounts under the Credit Facilities and this will lead the company to condor all strategic alternatives, including restricting its set under U.S. Bankruptcy Code." the company said in its filling.

In March, the company made a $300 million stock offering but warned that it could face bankruptcy if the offering doesn't pay off.

"The support we are seeing fro our top supplier partners demonstrates the starting power of our brands and our potential for sustainable improvement. We know the performance and value of our business today is not representative of our full potential," said Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Sue Grove.

"We are doing what we must to sustain our business immediately and unlock our true value over the long term -- for all stakeholders," she said.