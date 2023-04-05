Sutherland Springs shooting victims reach settlement with government

The victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting in 2017, reached a $144.5 million settlement with the U.S. government on Wednesday. File photo Larry Smith/EPA-EFE

April 5 (UPI) -- The Justice Department reached a $144.5 million settlement on Wednesday with the victims of a 2017 mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The settlement would resolve the claims of 75 plaintiffs who claimed that the U.S. government bears some responsibility in the shooting that left 26 people dead because it did not submit the shooter's criminal history into a database to prevent him from purchasing firearms, the Justice Department said. Advertisement

"No words or amount of money can diminish the immense tragedy of the mass shooting in Sutherland Springs," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, said in a statement. "Today's announcement brings the litigation to a close, ending a painful chapter for the victims of this unthinkable crime."

Attorney General Merrick Garland still has to approve the agreement. The Justice Department Wednesday said the approval was dependent on the plaintiffs receiving "required court approvals."

In July 2021, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez said the Air Force "proximately caused the deaths and injuries" of the shooting victims as it failed to alert the FBI that the gunman, Devin Kelley, could not legally purchase a firearm because he was court-martialed for assaulting his then-wife and her stepson on an Air Force base.

Advertisement

Rodriguez ruled that the Air Force bore 60% of the responsibility for the shooting due to its failures, while 40% lay with Kelley himself.

The government had been ordered to pay $230 million, but it appealed the ruling.

Jamal Alsaffar, the lead trial attorney for the victims, says that the country owes the victims a "debt of gratitude" for pursuing the case.

"These families fought for justice, endured and won two trials against the federal government and made this country safer as a result but the settlement is not final," he said. "Attorney General Garland's office still must approve it and we urge his Justice Department to act quickly to bring some closure to these families. It's the least they deserve."

RELATED Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting