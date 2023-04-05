Trending
April 5, 2023 / 10:36 AM

5,000 GM employees take buyouts worth $1 billion to leave company by June

By A.L. Lee
The high number of GM employees opting into the “Voluntary Separation Program” has likely precluded the need for involuntary layoffs. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/EPA-EFE
April 5 (UPI) -- General Motors will extend severance benefits to about 5,000 front-office employees as part of staff reductions and other cost-cutting measures announced by the company earlier this year.

The voluntary buyouts of non-assembly line workers will cost GM about $1 billion during the first quarter of 2023 but will help lower the company's structural costs by more than $2 billion over the next two years, according to chief financial officer Paul Jacobson.

"This was a tool to get us to really accelerate the attrition curve; got a pretty quick payback," Jacobson said.

The white-collar separation packages were offered on March 9 to most of the automaker's 58,000 salaried employees in the United States who have been with the company for at least five years, while departing executives needed just two years on the job to receive the benefits.

RELATED Biden visits Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth

The deadline to choose the buyout passed on March 24 with more people signing up than the company bosses had initially hoped for.

The thousands who elected to take the payout were expected to leave the company by the end of June with money in hand.

The buyouts, which will be given as cash, have a pretax value of about $1.5 billion, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The high number of employees opting into the "Voluntary Separation Program" has likely precluded the need for involuntary layoffs, Jacobson told a Bank of America Securities conference this week.

"We feel like we've gotten off to a really good start on it," he said Tuesday.

Last month, GM CEO Mary Barra indicated that the company would turn to layoffs if enough people didn't take the buyout.

RELATED GM offers early buyouts as part of a cost-cutting measure

In January, GM said the planned cuts would save the company as much as 50% in costs before the end of 2023.

Jacobson said the company was "working through" final details which had some potential to drag costs into the second quarter. Meanwhile, an earnings report due on April 25 was expected to shed more light on the company's financial health.

White House announces new partnerships to boost electric vehicle production

