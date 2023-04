Georgia police said two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in a Chick-fil-a parking lot on Wednesday. File Photo by Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock

April 5 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said Wednesday they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in a drive-through lane at a Chick-fil-A restaurant. According to the Rome News-Tribue, one person was found dead outside a vehicle and another person was found dead inside a silver SUV at a Truett's Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rome, Ga. Advertisement

Deputy Coroner Chris Giles said the assailant was 56-year-old Anthony Wayne Green. He added that Cassie Davis, who just turned 39, was shot three times from a revolver. The two of them had a prior relationship, officials said.

"Rome community, a horrific incident occurred outside our restaurant this morning. We are currently cooperating with the police who are investigating," Greg Major, the general manager of the restaurant, said according to the Rome News-Tribune. "No other guests or team members were hurt but we mourn with the community. We have closed the restaurant for the day to repair and care for team members. Thank you for your patience during this time; we plan to reopen tomorrow."

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Green ran up to the car and shot Davis while she was sitting in the car around 7 a.m.

Police closed the area after the incident.